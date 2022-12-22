Watch for frostbite in negative weather in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — When temperatures plummet, Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, critical care educator at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said health care providers start to see an increase in patients presenting with frostbite.

“In temperatures like this, especially with the wind chills the way they are right now, it just takes a couple minutes,” Monroe-Rubendall said of the time it takes frostbite to set in. “Very short exposure can cause the beginnings of frostbite within minutes.”

Hypothermia, a medical emergency that causes uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech, fumbling hands, memory loss and confusion, is another cold-weather malady that brings people to the hospital, according to Monroe-Rubendall.

She explained that frostbite begins as “frostnip” -- skin redness, tingling and a painful sensation. If you don’t get inside and warm up, she said frostnip progresses to true frostbite.

“That’s where your skin gets warm. It can get hard. It can turn white or, depending on your skin tone, maybe like an ashen or brown color, waxy in appearance. That’s when you know that you’re getting into true frostbite; and you really need to take care of it,” she said.

Monroe-Rubendall said it’s critical that people limit their time outdoors in these bitter cold conditions. If you must go outside, she advises to dress in layers. She said the first layer should be a moisture-wicking material.

“Your next layer should be something insulating, like wool or fleece. And, then, a waterproof and windproof outer layer,” she said.

Protecting your feet, toes, nose, cheeks, ears and fingers is very important, according to Monroe-Rubendall.

“Wearing two pairs of socks is great. That first layer of socks should be a moisture-wicking material. Boots should be waterproof if possible; and they should be designed so that the snow can’t get in the top and get your feet wet,” said Monroe-Rubendall, who said you should be sure to wear a hat, cover your face with a scarf or baklava and protect your hands with mittens or gloves. She said putting Vaseline on your face won’t prevent frostbite or windburn.

If you think you have frostbite, Monroe-Rubendall said you need to get inside right away. She cautions against an old wives’ tale that directs people to rub a handful of snow on frostbitten skin, which will only cause more tissue damage.

“If you have an area that has some frostbite, expect some swelling. If your fingers get a little frostbite, try to take your rings off, because it could swell and cause some circulation issues,” she said. “Don’t put that area in really hot water. You just want it barely above water temperature, so kind of like a baby bottle. If you test it on your wrist or your elbow and it feels just warm.”

Although you can take Tylenol to relieve pain associated with frostbite, if that pain keeps getting worse, fever develops or your skin doesn’t return to its normal color after rewarming, it’s time to seek medical care.

“People can also get blisters with frostbite if it’s bad enough,” Monroe-Rubendall said. “We generally tell people to leave those alone. But, if there’s big blisters, or if they’re over joints like knuckles, then, you may need to go see your provider, because it’s going to limit your mobility.”