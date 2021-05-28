WATCH NOW: 185th participates in 'Formidable Shield' missile defense exercise in the U.K.

PRESTWICK, Scotland -- Three KC-135 air refueling units from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing, Maine’s 101st ARW and Ohio’s 121st ARW participated in a multinational missile defense exercise this month in the United Kingdom.

The air refueling wings conducted their air operations from the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, on the isle's west coast.

The exercise, called "Formidable Shield," is a biennial, live-fire exercise designed to test participating nations integrated air and missile defense systems using NATO command and control, according to a May 20 report on the exercises from the 185th.

More than 3,000 participants from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States are involved in the exercise that will conclude the first week of June. Though the operations are centered in the United Kingdom, the various nations are operating from sea and land locations across Europe.