WATCH NOW: 185th participates in 'Formidable Shield' missile defense exercise in the U.K.

PRESTWICK, Scotland -- Three KC-135 air refueling units from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing, Maine’s 101st ARW and Ohio’s 121st ARW participated in a multinational missile defense exercise this month in the United Kingdom.
The air refueling wings conducted their air operations from the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, on the isle's west coast.
The exercise, called "Formidable Shield," is a biennial, live-fire exercise designed to test participating nations integrated air and missile defense systems using NATO command and control, according to a May 20 report on the exercises from the 185th.
More than 3,000 participants from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States are involved in the exercise that will conclude the first week of June. Though the operations are centered in the United Kingdom, the various nations are operating from sea and land locations across Europe.
Maj. Noelle Jacobs, a pilot with the 185th, said staging the air refueling operations at the Prestwick airport allows the refueling assets to be in close proximity to the exercise area of operation. The tanker units had to bring along a lot of extra equipment with them in order to ensure continuous operations at Glasgow Prestwick, which is a civilian airport.
Jacobs said while the objectives of the exercise are key, it's also a great learning opportunity -- for new and veteran crew members alike -- to fly overseas and operate outside of the home environment.
“It is a very fluid environment,” Jacobs said in the 185th report. “For us this is also an exercise in aviation management.”