WATCH NOW: 185th recruitment stays strong despite COVID-19 challenges

At the beginning of October, some Northwest Iowa schools began letting the 185th personnel inside schools, just as they did for college representatives. The list includes East High School in Sioux City, plus districts in the towns of Mapleton and Moville in Iowa, and Homer in Nebraska.

"We have to maintain the social distancing, wear the (face) masks, and that's OK," Anderson said.

He hopes the incursions into schools continues, although Anderson acknowledged that is contingent on when the virus dissipates. He said recruiting for the 2020-21 year began with solid inroads in October.

More than half of the recruits joining the 185th are men, although the percentage of women is growing. Anderson and the other recruiters work the areas in Northwest Iowa northeast to Dickinson County, east to Buena Vista County and south to Pottawattamie County, and delve a little bit into Dakota County, Nebraska.

A native of Ida Grove, Anderson knew when watching the 9-11 terrorist attacks as they unfolded during his senior year of high school that he wanted to serve his nation via the military. He became affiliated with the 185th in a full-time capacity by the mid-2000's, and has enjoyed his career at the base.