WATCH NOW: 18th Kingdom of Riverssance Festival seeks to "create fun" for adults, children

SIOUX CITY -- Sandy Kolls can't wait to "create fun" this weekend with 30-some of her family members and dozens of friends she has made over the years during the 18th Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, which returns to Sioux City's Riverside Park after a year off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Where else can you go and pretend you're something you're not and get away from reality?" asked Kolls, who will portray Lady Cooks-a-Lot on Saturday and Sunday.
Lady Cooks-a-Lot is the royal cook who feeds the king and queen, as well as peasants. Her culinary delights include smoked pork chops, corn and beer breads, Irish cream potatoes with meatballs, cheeseburger soup, and a black forest dessert.
"My husband, Sir Helps-a-Lot, and I have our tent right by the king and queen, and we cook lunch for the king and queen and their court, which usually is about 15 to 20 people. We take all the food to their tent and set it up for them. We serve it on fancy silver platters and bowls. We fix them a very nice lunch," she explained while clutching a wooden paddle. Kolls uses the paddle to stir her stew, but acknowledged that the tool also makes a good club to whack rats with.
The renaissance festival, which is part of the River-Cade celebration, involves a couple hundred characters in traditional garb and typically draws between 3,000 and 5,000 people. Although, Phil Claeys, longtime River-Cade event coordinator, hopes attendance reaches 10,000 this year.
"There are no problems in the Kingdom of Riverssance. There's only solutions," said Claeys, who noted attendees are welcome to wear renaissance and Halloween costumes. "It's just a different kind of vibe that we've created that people love."
Take in armored jousting, sword swallowing and performances by aerial pirates, while walking around the park gnawing on a turkey leg. The festival features entertainment on five stages, a variety of food trucks and 40 merchants selling costumes, leather works, ceramics, rocks, jewelry, crocheted items and more.
Claeys said the popular group Birds of Prey will conduct a demonstration. One year, while performing with a rehabilitated hawk, he recalled that two wild hawks were flying overhead in the park.
"They all got to know each other and they flew off. We thought it was part of the show, but no, this hawk just joined them. It was really cool," he said. "That's exactly what they hope happens."
Also returning is the Wishing Well, which all started with a $2 golden tree that Kolls found at a flea market. One year, the tree held some 400 wishes written on small pieces of paper.
"It has evolved to a wishing well where all these children, and even adults do this now, too, make a wish and they hang it on the tree. There's a lot of people who come and just write down their worries and they're gone. Riverssance takes their worries away," said Shelly Kolls, Sandy Kolls' daughter. "And now, there's three trees in this wishing well, because one tree couldn't do it."
Shelly Kolls, who portrays Belle, a moody rumologist and pirate queen tasked with keeping everyone happy, said the festival is all about the children. She has a magic bean game, which bears her name, and the Belle Phil Music Hall, which is equipped with wind chimes and bell ropes, all lined up for the kids.
"We have 2,900 beans in the park that they have to go to the vendors to get. They're looking for the 15 golden beans," she explained of Belle's Magic Bean Game. "When those 15 golden beans are found, those kids bring them up to Lady Shakes-a-Lot. They get a whole bag of toys."
Sheila Thompson is known in the Kingdom of Riverssance as Lady Heather, a pirate and keeper of the Pirate Cove. Thompson and Shelly Kolls, Thompson's niece, have been participating in the festival since its inception. They got their start as belly dancers, but then converted to the pirate life.
"It was an adventure for me. I have arthritis, and I went to Shelly and I said, 'Do you want to do an adventure?' She said, 'Sure. What is it?' I said, 'We're going to learn to belly dance,'" recalled Thompson, who took classes with Kolls for seven years. "And then, Phil came and said, 'We want somebody to belly dance for us.' We got in because it was fun and it was exercise."
In fact, one year at the festival, Shelly Kolls was wearing her belly dancing costume, when she spotted a knight in shining armor perched atop a Clydesdale. Kolls, who had never ridden a horse before, saw an opportunity.
"I walked up and I go, 'You know sire, I've never rode a horse before,'" Kolls recalled. "So my very first horse ride was in a belly dance outfit on a Clydesdale with a knight in shining armor. Where else can you go do that?"