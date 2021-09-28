WATCH NOW: 18th Kingdom of Riverssance Festival seeks to "create fun" for adults, children

Shelly Kolls, who portrays Belle, a moody rumologist and pirate queen tasked with keeping everyone happy, said the festival is all about the children. She has a magic bean game, which bears her name, and the Belle Phil Music Hall, which is equipped with wind chimes and bell ropes, all lined up for the kids.

"We have 2,900 beans in the park that they have to go to the vendors to get. They're looking for the 15 golden beans," she explained of Belle's Magic Bean Game. "When those 15 golden beans are found, those kids bring them up to Lady Shakes-a-Lot. They get a whole bag of toys."

Sheila Thompson is known in the Kingdom of Riverssance as Lady Heather, a pirate and keeper of the Pirate Cove. Thompson and Shelly Kolls, Thompson's niece, have been participating in the festival since its inception. They got their start as belly dancers, but then converted to the pirate life.

"It was an adventure for me. I have arthritis, and I went to Shelly and I said, 'Do you want to do an adventure?' She said, 'Sure. What is it?' I said, 'We're going to learn to belly dance,'" recalled Thompson, who took classes with Kolls for seven years. "And then, Phil came and said, 'We want somebody to belly dance for us.' We got in because it was fun and it was exercise."