WATCH NOW: 2 East High School students reach top 30 in national speech contest

On the other hand, you can't connect to an audience's energy when you're enacting a highly charged monologue in front of a computer camera. This is what East incoming 12th grader Carter Vanderloo discovered when he performed his oral interpretation piece, "The Cost of Crazy," in his bedroom.

"I've done the piece often enough to know when I should pause for a laugh or pause for a dramatic effect," he said. "Still, it doesn't take the place of performing live in front of people."

Despite the unusual circumstances, Braunstein and Vanderloo wowed the judges. They were both top 30 quarterfinalists in the competition, which is a major achievement, according to Marissa Kuiken, an East drama and humanities teacher who coaches the team.

"Out of the 140,000 students who are NSDA members, only 5,073 or around 4 percent qualify to compete at the national tournament," Kuiken explained. "Having six East students who qualify is extraordinary. Plus having Carter and Max finish in the top 30 in their categories."

In addition, East received an NSDA School of Honor Award, which is given to the top 50 speech schools in the country.

"This showcases the amazing dedication and talent of our students," Kuiken said. "I am proud to be their coach."