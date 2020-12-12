WATCH NOW: 2020 Little Yellow Dog, Charli, brings $17,000 at auction; Wells family donates matching sum

SIOUX CITY -- Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy, brought $17,000 at the 2020 Little Yellow Dog Auction Saturday, while the family of the late Fred Wells contributed a matching sum.
The total figure raised at the auction, $34,000, is the highest price a Little Yellow Dog has realized since 2011, when a yellow lab called Stoney was sold for $45,000. Funds raised in the auction go to the Mr. Goodfellow Charities, which provides toys at Christmastime for children in need.
Mike Wells, son of Fred Wells and the current president and CEO of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, placed the family's matching bid by phone. In a subsequent phone call, Wells said that his father, who died in June at age 93, took great joy in the Little Yellow Dog auction and purchased the dogs on two occasions, in 1988 and 1994. The elder Wells was known for keeping a low profile in his charitable activities.
"What dad was really known for was, he used to stand in the back of the room and run the bid up, to make sure the right amount of money got raised, and at the end of the auction he'd always walk up to Bruce (Brock), with a nice check, with the caveat of, 'Hey, I don't want credit, I just want to make sure that I get a chance to give,'" Mike Wells said after the auction.
Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, placed the winning bid on behalf of an anonymous "consortium of very generous donors."
The puppy will be going home with Dave and Robin Marx of Sioux City, who donated her. They were also the purchasers of the 2008 Little Yellow Dog, a Cairn Terrier called Boji, who still lives with them. Their Cocker Spaniel died this summer.
"We were used to having two dogs, and now we do again," Dave Marx said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Kim Reynolds' restrictions on gatherings, this year's event bore little resemblance to the auctions of years past. Only a handful of people were able to attend the auction, which was held in the grand ballroom of the newly renovated Warrior Hotel. In previous years the auction was held at the Ho-Chunk Centre and attracted hundreds.
Support Local Journalism
Bids were collected by telephone in a telethon-like arrangement, with board members of the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog taking bids.
Charlie Stone, a longtime KSCJ Radio personality, and Journal editor Bruce Miller served as emcees, while auctioneer Bruce Brock once again filled the role of auctioneer. The virtual event did suffer a few technical glitches, and Stone called the auction's 2020 format "surreal."
Other elements of previous Little Yellow Dog auctions, including the All-American Concert Band performing during the frequent pauses in bidding, were absent Saturday's event. Another yearly auction tradition, of money being thrown from the second-floor mezzanine of the Ho-Chunk Centre, was carried out on a smaller scale -- Brock "rained" cash and checks on Charli as she napped. She continued napping despite being blanketed in money.
Sioux City painter Brenda Schoenherr-Thelen donated a painting of the dog.
The dog auction is a yearly tradition that goes back to 1936 -- the dog auctioned that year, Skippy, sold for $25. Mr. Goodfellow Charities, a tradition established in 1914 and sponsored by the Journal, predates the Little Yellow Dog Auction.
Mr. Goodfellow Charities is still working toward its fundraising goal this year of $135,000.
PHOTOS: Little Yellow Dogs through the years
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.