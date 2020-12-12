WATCH NOW: 2020 Little Yellow Dog, Charli, brings $17,000 at auction; Wells family donates matching sum

"What dad was really known for was, he used to stand in the back of the room and run the bid up, to make sure the right amount of money got raised, and at the end of the auction he'd always walk up to Bruce (Brock), with a nice check, with the caveat of, 'Hey, I don't want credit, I just want to make sure that I get a chance to give,'" Mike Wells said after the auction.

Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, placed the winning bid on behalf of an anonymous "consortium of very generous donors."

The puppy will be going home with Dave and Robin Marx of Sioux City, who donated her. They were also the purchasers of the 2008 Little Yellow Dog, a Cairn Terrier called Boji, who still lives with them. Their Cocker Spaniel died this summer.

"We were used to having two dogs, and now we do again," Dave Marx said.