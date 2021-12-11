WATCH NOW: 2021 Little Yellow Dog auction

The auction is now live! This year’s Little Yellow Dog, “Yukon” is auctioned at noon to the highest bidder to benefit the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellows Charities. “Yukon” is an 11-week-old apricot-colored Goldendoodle puppy.
Jesse Brothers
Multimedia Producer
