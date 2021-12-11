WATCH NOW: 2021 Little Yellow Dog, Yukon, fetches $18,500 at auction

SIOUX CITY -- What's the going rate for a two-month-old, apricot-colored Goldendoodle named Yukon? Saturday's 86th installment of the Little Yellow Dog Auction answered that question with an emphatic: $18,500.

The winning bid for Yukon, who was born at Heartland Classics, in Lyons. Neb., on Sept. 21, came from Sioux City Foundry CEO Andy Galinsky who made the offer around 1:07 p.m. in the in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City.

"(It's) the first time I've been to a Little Yellow Dog and I'm glad I did," Galinsky said after the auction concluded and Family Pet Hospital's Kerry Johnson had handed Yukon over to his new owner. Galinsky then said that Yukon would be plenty comfortable in his new environment: "We've got a big house. I used to raise seven boys in it and there's plenty of room."

Along with the $18,500 that Yukon fetched, several thousand dollars in checks came from the 60-plus people in attendance while Pam and Greg Wells gave $10,000 of their money which all goes to provide toys and books at Christmastime to children in need.

At about 12:02 p.m., Yukon made his way down the main aisle in the Ho-Chunk Centre toward the auction stage, which was flanked by poinsettias in the shape of the letter "w," and even gave a kiss to one blonde-haired child in the crowd.

"Eight-thousand kids are expecting us to do our job," Charlie Stone, a KSCJ Radio personality and emcee for the event, reminded the audience while Yukon continued to mill about the atrium. In due time, auctioneer extraordinaire Bruce Brock, who's marshaled money for the event for years, took to the stage and started the bidding off at the modest amount of $500.

Sporting a black cowboy hat and a white fringe coat, Brock solicited bids with a machine-gun patter and within two minutes of starting the process the price had already climbed to $5,000. Organizers then called for a break so that they could collect donations and let the Sioux City All-America Band play a rendition of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Before the shindig restarted, the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller, who was also emceeing, took time out to thank local artist Brenda Schoenherr-Thelen who, for the past 16 years, has painted a portrait of the Little Yellow Dog that the winning bidder receives as well. Miller pointed out that this year was different for Schoenherr-Thelen though as she was diagnosed with cancer in June. In total, it took Schoenherr-Thelen about 18 hours to bring Yukon to life on her 11-by-14 canvas.

Less than a minute after resuming at 12:28 p.m., the amount for Yukon got over $7,500.

At 12:30 p.m., it was $8,000.

Brock then paused the proceedings at $8,100 so that Yukon could go upstairs and meet the people peering down from the upper-level. At the same time, Brock's adolescent associate (Barrett Cargin) made the rounds with the pup to collect donations from people. Eventually, that money was chucked over the railing and in the deluge of dollars came Franklins and Grants and Jacksons.

Once the money had rained down, two awards were given out to Little Yellow Dog helpers Dave Nixon (also master of ceremonies) and Pat Kuehl (an auction club board member).

Coming out of the final break of the day, the price had gotten to $10,400 which means that bidders, including Galinsky, pushed it up by more than $8,000 in a matter of minutes. Galinsky thanked his fellow bidders and said that he and his entire family had plenty to be happy about. Well, almost his entire family.

"The only one that's not going to like it is my cat," Galinsky said.

The dog auction is a yearly tradition that goes back to 1936 -- the dog auctioned that year, Skippy, sold for $25. Mr. Goodfellow Charities, a tradition established in 1914 and sponsored by the Journal, predates the Little Yellow Dog Auction.

Mr. Goodfellow Charities is still working toward its fundraising goal this year of $135,000.

