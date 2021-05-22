WATCH NOW: After an abbreviated 2020 season, Okoboji is open for visitors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is open and is already filled with kids enjoying the classic roller coaster. The free summer concerts are returning this year after being canceled last year. Starting June 5, people can bring blankets, chairs and snacks to see free concerts at the Preservation Plaza with fireworks following every Saturday, Peters said.

A new attraction is East Lake Park. The playground resembling the Queen II ship was a partnership between the City of Okoboji and Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

"Minnie Queen" is located along Highway 71, south of Sanborn Avenue.

"There's just so many things to do for all ages," Meyers said.

"So many people have been eager to get out of the house," said Okoboji Tourism Director Rebecca Peters. "They're vaccinated and feel they can go somewhere."

Already this year she believes there will be more people in town than last year. The hotels she has spoken with are expecting record numbers based on reservations thus far.

The restaurants and businesses "weathered the storm" last year and are excited to welcome the crowds back, Peters said.