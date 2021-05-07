 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: After sendoff, Northwestern departs for NAIA championship football game
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: After sendoff, Northwestern departs for NAIA championship football game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- About 75 Northwestern College fans turned out early Friday for a rousing send off as the Red Raiders football team let for the school's first national title game since 1983.

Northwestern football NAIA championship game sendoff

Members of the Northwestern College football team huddle together during a sendoff ceremony Friday at the college campus in Orange City. The team will play Lindsey Wilson on Monday at Grambling State University in the NAIA national football championship game.

After the brief ceremony and pep rally at the Juffer Athletic Fieldhouse on the Orange City campus, the team boarded buses for Sioux Falls, where the 80-member took a flight to Louisiana. 

Dr. Micah Parker, Vice President for Athletics at Northwestern College in Orange City, leads the school's football team in prayer before they travel to compete in the NAIA football national championship game Monday against Lindsey Wilson College.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The team arrived in Grambling, La., three days before the title game against No. 3 ranked Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky. The contest starts at 6 p.m. Monday at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, on Grambling State University campus.

The No. 6 ranked Red Raiders advanced to the championship title after upsetting two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Morningside College, 44-41, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, on May 1.

'We know he'll be ready to play:' Blake Fryar set to start Northwestern's national title game
Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima leads area NAIA All-Americans

Online

Visit siouxcityjournal.com to view more photos and a video from Friday's sendoff for the Northwestern football team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to return to more normal operations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News