WATCH NOW: After sendoff, Northwestern departs for NAIA championship football game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- About 75 Northwestern College fans turned out early Friday for a rousing send off as the Red Raiders football team let for the school's first national title game since 1983.

After the brief ceremony and pep rally at the Juffer Athletic Fieldhouse on the Orange City campus, the team boarded buses for Sioux Falls, where the 80-member took a flight to Louisiana.

The team arrived in Grambling, La., three days before the title game against No. 3 ranked Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky. The contest starts at 6 p.m. Monday at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, on Grambling State University campus.

The No. 6 ranked Red Raiders advanced to the championship title after upsetting two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Morningside College, 44-41, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, on May 1.

