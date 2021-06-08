WATCH NOW: As fireworks sales begin, Sioux City hopes to avoid last year's spike of illegal discharges

Fireworks shortage

SIOUX CITY -- Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, chlorine tablets, refrigerators, chicken wings and microchips are just some of the items that have been in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Add fireworks to that list.

China's production and shipping issues have caused a nationwide fireworks shortage, which is impacting Siouxland sellers.

Jerry Peterson, owner of King Kong Fireworks in Sioux City, said shipping costs have doubled, shipping containers are in short supply in China, and shipments of fireworks are backed up at U.S. ports.

"Normally, we would be completely fully stocked. We would have all of our back-stock," he said. "I think we're just going to sell out of what we have. If we don't get anymore, we'll be empty by the Fourth of July."

Peterson said numerous fireworks stands across the country likely won't even open this year because they won't get their product in time.

Permanent buildings in Iowa, like King Kong Fireworks, were allowed to begin selling fireworks on Tuesday, while tents and temporary structures can open on June 13.

"There's been some pretty crazy stories where people are just going and buying everything at retail. Then, they're waiting for everyone else to run out and marking everything up," Peterson said.