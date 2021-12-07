WATCH NOW: At least 20% of Woodbury County kids ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Hudson Blatchford hopped into a beige exam chair at Siouxland District Health Department and, without hesitation, rolled up his light-blue sleeve on a recent Friday afternoon.

The 6-year-old took a deep breath in. Then, as his mother, Sarah Blatchford, a registered nurse, jabbed the hypodermic needle into his right arm, the blond-haired boy forcefully blew the air out of his lungs, as if he was blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

Hudson admitted he was a little nervous about receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. But, when all was said and done, he remarked, "It didn't feel that bad."

On Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 for the prevention of the novel coronavirus. About a week later, pediatric doses of the vaccine began being administered in Woodbury County.

Tyler Brock, the health department's deputy director, described the demand for the pediatric vaccine as "somewhat cool," but "steady" in Woodbury County.

With omicron, a COVID-19 "variant of concern," now spreading around the globe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising everyone 5 and older to get vaccinated and recommending boosters for everyone 18 and older.

Blatchford, a "vaccine advocate" who runs the health department's vaccine for children program, doesn't view COVID-19 vaccination as any different than getting a hepatitis vaccine or a polio shot. She said all three of her young children are vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our kids all get vaccinated for numerous things -- diseases that we never want to see again in our country. So, this to me is just another vaccine that's important to stop another disease and the death of anybody who could get the disease," she said.

Vaccination rate unknown

The health department received 4,500 doses of the pediatric vaccine in early November, according to Brock. He said 2,000 of those doses were either used to inoculate children during vaccination appointments at the health department or passed along to local doctors' offices for use.

"There was a certain percentage that were really excited to get it and really kind of rushed out to get it as soon as it was available. I'd say that was probably a relatively low number in our region," Brock said.

Currently, the Iowa Department of Public Health does not include the 5 to 11 age group on its COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Dashboard. If he had to give a rough estimate, Brock surmises that around 20% of the county's 10,000 5 to 11 year olds are now vaccinated against COVID.

"That's very, very rough just based on what I know we've passed out and what I know about the population," said Brock, who noted that national pharmacy chains, such as Hy-Vee and Walgreens, have their own supply of the pediatric vaccine. "As far as exact numbers, the state is struggling to get us information on that that we can really count on. We're still working on that, but it's not there yet."

Ann Cole-Nelson, marketing and communications manager for Floyd Valley Healthcare, said the Le Mars hospital and urgent care clinic has a "full schedule" for the next couple of weeks and is looking to add more time slots for both pediatric and adult COVID vaccination.

Brock said health department staff members are "consistently" vaccinating 5 to 11 year olds on a weekly basis. However, he said those appointments at District Health are not always full.

"The demand is definitely not exceeding any capabilities by any means," he said.

During routine medical appointments, David Ensz, a family practice physician at MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine, raises the option of pediatric COVID vaccination to parents. He said the demand for the vaccine in the 5 to 11 age group isn't as high as he would like it to be at the clinic.

"Even though multiple tens of thousands of kids in this age group have been studied with the vaccine before it was FDA-released, safety is still the No. 1 concern (for parents) and long-term side effects," he said.

Mild side effects reported

Those who are forgoing COVID vaccination for their children are not all anti-vaxxers.

Some don't think their kids are at high-risk of developing serious symptoms if they become infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Brock. He said others simply don't want their children to be among the first to get the vaccine.

"They want to see how it goes a little bit first and, then, if they're comfortable with it after a period of time, they'll probably jump on board," Brock said.

Ensz, who has worked in vaccine development for about 12 years, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is "more stringent" than other regulatory agencies around the world and "absolutely wouldn't approve" a vaccine unless it met its high standards.

"It's the safest vaccine, either adult or pediatric, that I've seen in development," said Ensz, who said children 5 to 11 receive a third of the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine that adults do because of their smaller size and more robust immune system.

Ensz said side effects in children vaccinated at the South Sioux City clinic have been limited to slightly sore arms for a day or so.

"In our small population, we really haven't seen the body aches, the low-grade fever, the headaches that we would occasionally see in an adult the next day. They seem to do pretty well with it," he said.

Brock said District Health staff members haven't received any calls from parents reporting serious reactions in their children following COVID vaccination at the health department.

"We feel like the majority of side effects have been mild in these kids," he said. "If you do this enough times, you give out enough doses of anything, I'm sure there are probably some things that have happened in other locations. I'm not aware of anything locally."

