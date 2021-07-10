WATCH NOW: Atokad to move to new location as Ho-Chunk prepares to build casino

Nebraska voters approved a trio of ballot measures last November that will allow casinos at the state's six licensed racetracks. Proponents argued that the measures would revive the state's fading horse-racing industry and would stop the state from hemorrhaging gambling revenues to neighboring states.

Ho-Chunk was a major backer of the ballot measures and has since become the frontrunner in the casino-development race. State officials in Nebraska are still working on the licensing process for casinos and have yet to issue any licenses.

For the time being, Morgan said, Ho-Chunk and its casino subsidiary, WarHorse Gaming, are focused on the casinos they plan to build at race tracks in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Sioux City metro, Morgan said, "is a very crowded gaming market," between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City and the many smaller casinos in North Sioux City, plus WinnaVegas in Sloan, Blackbird Bend in Onawa and the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.

Because of this, Morgan said, "the bankers aren't excited" about financing yet another casino in the Sioux City area. So, the plan is to use revenues from the Omaha and Lincoln casinos to build the South Sioux City location, which will likely take a little time.