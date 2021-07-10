WATCH NOW: Atokad to move to new location as Ho-Chunk prepares to build casino

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Atokad Park is going to be moved to another South Sioux City location as Ho-Chunk, Inc., its owner, seeks to expand the track and add a casino.
Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk -- the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the owner of the Atokad track -- said that the exact site of the facility cannot yet be announced, and there is not yet a firm timeline on the move.
The current Atokad Park just off Highway 75, a candy-cane shaped track roughly three furlongs in length, would be replaced by a circular, 5/8 mile track with a grandstand, plus the casino.
This would, in effect, bring Atokad back to its glory days of the 20th century, when it had a 5/8 mile track and a large covered grandstand, rather than the bleacher seats it has now.
"We're probably going to get a new location with a bigger track," Morgan said during Saturday's one-day horse races at Atokad. "We don't have enough room here."
Atokad held its annual one-day racing event Saturday, with a total of three races. Organizers sought to have everything wrapped up by noon because of a looming thunderstorm -- races are usually cancelled at the first thunderclap for safety reasons.
Last year's Atokad festivities were diminished by the pandemic, but the race date this year saw the return of the bouncy houses, food vendors, the dining-room tent and a contest for the best hats worn by attendees.
Nebraska voters approved a trio of ballot measures last November that will allow casinos at the state's six licensed racetracks. Proponents argued that the measures would revive the state's fading horse-racing industry and would stop the state from hemorrhaging gambling revenues to neighboring states.
Ho-Chunk was a major backer of the ballot measures and has since become the frontrunner in the casino-development race. State officials in Nebraska are still working on the licensing process for casinos and have yet to issue any licenses.
For the time being, Morgan said, Ho-Chunk and its casino subsidiary, WarHorse Gaming, are focused on the casinos they plan to build at race tracks in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Sioux City metro, Morgan said, "is a very crowded gaming market," between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City and the many smaller casinos in North Sioux City, plus WinnaVegas in Sloan, Blackbird Bend in Onawa and the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.
Because of this, Morgan said, "the bankers aren't excited" about financing yet another casino in the Sioux City area. So, the plan is to use revenues from the Omaha and Lincoln casinos to build the South Sioux City location, which will likely take a little time.
"It's put South Sioux a little on the back-burner. We've had some trouble getting all the land and all the plans coordinated here, but my guess is Omaha and Lincoln will be a priority, and then South Sioux," Morgan said.
"We'll fund it internally from the money we make from Omaha and Lincoln if we have to," he added.
Once Omaha and Lincoln's casinos are up and running, they could have 100 race days a year between them, Morgan said.
Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), said she'd like to see 100 racing days a year at the Lincoln Race Course alone.
Racetracks and casinos make a perfect pairing, McNally said, with a sort of symbiosis -- the casino should have no problem attracting gamblers if there's a racetrack right there, while the casino revenues help underwrite the horse racing, which tends to be rather expensive.
"Rather than pay for an act to come in and play on the stage -- we bring the crowd there on our own, with racing," she said. "And so, hopefully those race fans will wander over to the casino, and vice versa."
WarHorse is expected to plow as much as $300 million into those the Omaha and Lincoln casinos and is, likewise, expected to become a major revenue center in the Ho-Chunk organization. Morgan said WarHorse "will double Ho-Chunk in size."
"We're not doing it because we think it's going to fail," he said with a laugh.