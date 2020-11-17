WATCH NOW: Big Brothers Big Sisters' holiday tour finds new home at the Warrior

SIOUX CITY -- For several years, Lisa Kalaher, owner of Mod House Interiors, has been tasked with transforming a house on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland's Holiday Tour of Homes into a home that is chic, yet functional and on trend for the festive season.
But, 2020 threw Kalaher and four other designers a bit of curve ball. Recognizing that Siouxlanders would be reluctant to open up their homes to 1,200 strangers for a tour amid a global pandemic, the nonprofit partnered with the newly renovated Warrior Hotel to add a touch of holiday spirit to five of its suites. Kalaher said she is "really excited" about this big change.
"We're all given the same backdrop, and that's really fun as designers to see how we can make that backdrop look different from each other," said Kalaher, who loves the Warrior's Art Deco style, a combination of glamour, structured lines and strong geometrics.
Kristie Miller-Arlt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, said the organization is poised to sell more tickets than it ever has before on the tour. She said a total of 1,300 people will be touring the rooms in the Warrior on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"We thought, 'Why not the Warrior?' Everybody is chomping at the bit to get in there. The word of mouth is so great on the design work that they did to renovate the hotel. It was a very easy pitch to them," said Miller-Arlt, who pitched the idea to Lila Plambeck, the hotel's director of sales and marketing. "They said that they love the Tour of Homes. They love Big Brothers Big Sisters, and were proud to help us in any way."
Miller-Arlt said using the Warrior for the tour, which is Big Brothers Big Sisters' biggest fundraiser of the year, is working out "beautifully." On Friday afternoon, as Kalaher and her team put the finishing touches on their suite, Miller-Arlt said just 50 tickets were left for the tour.
Attendees will go through the Warrior eight at a time in accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' newly-issued COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. Miller-Arlt said groups will leave a holding room every 15 to 20 minutes. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
"This is a safe thing you can do. You can come, get out of the house and shop," said Miller-Arlt. "This year, all the things in the room that aren't owned by the hotel, you have the opportunity to buy. If you would love to have that Christmas tree, you can buy the fully decorated tree, or, if you love the rugs that Lisa brought, you can buy the rugs."
In Kalaher's suite, you'll note a mixing of metals. The menorah resting on the coffee table in the sitting room is silver, while the candle holders and lamps are gold.
"People can get really nervous about doing that. We just show how it goes really well," she said. "Mixing that silver and gold and not worrying about things having to match."
You'll also see wreaths and greens, which have a modern look to them and can be kept up well beyond the holidays, as well as mirror glass and geometric trees, which Kalaher said just about every home décor company offers.
Nestled in the corner of the sitting room, between an end table and a desk, are three fairy light trees, which Kalaher initially had outside on the terrace, but decided to bring in. She said it's not uncommon for designers to redecorate a space multiple times before it's finished.
"Something seemed unbalanced to us in here, so then we moved the trees inside," she said. "It gave that nice sparkle, but you could still see through it. Sometimes, trees and their greens are so solid and they stop your eye, where this lets you see beyond and into the wall."
Other items you'll see throughout Kalaher's suite include etched bottles, pampas grass and palm leaves. Pampas grass plumes, which have a fountain-like shape, are tucked into vases, while palm leaves are printed on the black and white bedding. A gold crushed velvet throw, deep pink pillows and feathers tucked into a nearby lit tree further soften the room.
"You're going to see a lot of that Art Deco flair throughout the room, but we've also added soft elements. I wanted that soft, cozy feeling in the rooms," Kalaher said.
