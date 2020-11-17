WATCH NOW: Big Brothers Big Sisters' holiday tour finds new home at the Warrior

SIOUX CITY -- For several years, Lisa Kalaher, owner of Mod House Interiors, has been tasked with transforming a house on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland's Holiday Tour of Homes into a home that is chic, yet functional and on trend for the festive season.

But, 2020 threw Kalaher and four other designers a bit of curve ball. Recognizing that Siouxlanders would be reluctant to open up their homes to 1,200 strangers for a tour amid a global pandemic, the nonprofit partnered with the newly renovated Warrior Hotel to add a touch of holiday spirit to five of its suites. Kalaher said she is "really excited" about this big change.

"We're all given the same backdrop, and that's really fun as designers to see how we can make that backdrop look different from each other," said Kalaher, who loves the Warrior's Art Deco style, a combination of glamour, structured lines and strong geometrics.

Kristie Miller-Arlt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, said the organization is poised to sell more tickets than it ever has before on the tour. She said a total of 1,300 people will be touring the rooms in the Warrior on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.