WATCH NOW: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland in need of male mentors

"Especially during the pandemic, it's heightened," she said. "I was told that there have been little brothers on the waiting list for at least two years."

Wauran said the reverse is happening with big and little sisters. There are currently women on a waiting list to be matched up with girls.

"We are trying to recruit more little sisters into the program," she said. "I really do think it's because women are more interested in volunteering, generally."

Castro, who said he is the second oldest of six siblings, decided to get involved in the program after regularly hearing ads about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland on the radio.

"I just wanted to help somebody else," he said. "I wanted to be a mentor."

Castro completed the application process and, after several months, was matched up with Cameron. Prospective big brothers must complete paperwork, an in-person interview, background check and home visit.

Castro said his biggest fear about being a Big was finding things to do with his Little. When he first began meeting with Cameron, Castro said the two spent time together nearly every day. Now, he said they meet about every other week, sometimes spending as much as 40 hours a month together.