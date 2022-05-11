 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Blue Bunny ice cream spotlighted on 'Saturday Night Live'

  • 0

A focus group for Blue Bunny ice cream goes off the rails.

LE MARS, Iowa -- It isn't often that a Siouxland-made product gets a shoutout on national television, but Blue Bunny ice cream was the freezer-aisle focus of a sketch on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which aired live Saturday evening. 

The six-minute sequence, which featured guest host Benedict Cumberbatch and SNL regular Heidi Gardner as members of a focus group trying a new ice cream flavor, came as a surprise to Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director for Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises, makers of the Blue Bunny brand.  

"We learned about (the skit) as it aired," he said. "One of our colleagues was watching the show and texted everyone about the skit. We couldn't believe it! We loved it! The skit is so fun!"  

NUP_197819_00030.JPG

From left, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, host Benedict Cumberbatch, and Melissa Villaseñor during the “Blue Bunny” sketch that aired on NBC Saturday. 

The Blue Bunny focus group depicted in the sketch -- sampling a fictional "Peanut Brittle Pie"-flavored ice cream -- offered feedback that was by turns inappropriate, taciturn and nonsensical.

"Yeah, guys, we're not really looking to taste memories of the Dust Bowl here," SNL actor Mikey Day, playing a Blue Bunny employee, said to the focus group in response to Cumberbatch's meandering, cowboy-philosopher reaction to the ice cream flavor. 

The sketch was likely inspired by the company's new "We Make Fun" advertising campaign, in which the Blue Bunny headquarters is run by bunnies.

Hrynewycz said one of the campaign's commercials featured a focus group that shared their thoughts on Blue Bunny's soft-serve Twist Cones.

"SNL seems to have taken a liking to our campaign and that video spot, in particular, as it appears that is what the skit is replicating," he said. "The ultimate goal of the campaign was to establish Blue Bunny as a brand that stands for fun, and this skit takes that to the next level."

Blue Bunny

A Blue Bunny ice cream ad from 1946. The company adopted the Blue Bunny label in the 1930s. 

"At Blue Bunny, we are all about defending and championing fun," Hrynewycz added. "We couldn't imagine a better platform to display that  than 'Saturday Night Live.'"

