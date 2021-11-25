WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff professor keeps students fed on Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY -- As the inviting aroma of roast turkey and stuffing drifted from Mary Zink's kitchen, Jonathan Branner smiled, excited to experience the American Thanksgiving tradition that he'd only seen on television and in movies.

Sitting in the living room in Zink's Morningside home, Branner a native of Germany, looked forward to digging in to the turkey, mashed potatoes and all the other fixings Zink and her family had prepared.

"Last year I just stayed in my room and ate ramen noodles," said Branner, one of a dozen Briar Cliff University students who accepted Zink's invitation to eat Thanksgiving dinner with her family.

An assistant professor of business administration at Briar Cliff, Zink last week and again on Tuesday had told the 70 or so students in her classes that anyone who had no Thanksgiving plans was welcome to come celebrate the holiday with her and her husband, Jeff, and their four children.

"I just told them if they have nowhere to go, they should come to my house," Zink said. "I told them I didn't want anyone to be alone on Thanksgiving."

At 1 p.m., the first carload of guests showed up, four members of Briar Cliff's men's soccer team -- three of them from Brazil. With an American mother, Alpha Faye, who's from Senegal, grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner.

His Brazilian teammates didn't. Having spent three or more years here playing soccer and going to school, they've learned about the tradition. All were looking forward to turkey and having someone to share it with.

"It's nice everyone's so nice and together and happy," said junior Vinicius Gregorio, one of six Brazilians who eventually gathered around Zink's table.

Football players Zach Buick and Andre Johnson are no strangers to Thanksgiving dinner, but the native Californians couldn't make it home for Thanksgiving. Buick said he wished he could be in Sacramento with his family, but Zink's invitation helped him feel at home.

"I decided it would be a good idea," Buick said. "Someone opened their home to me, and you can't turn that down."

Amidst all the talk among her guests and making final preparations, Zink wore a constant smile.

"It's actually one of the things that I really love doing," she said. "I think it has to do with the way I was brought up. My parents were very giving people."

Growing up, her parents often had a dozen foster children at home, so Zink and her siblings grew accustomed to sitting at a crowded table at dinner time. Her Thanksgiving invitation, she said, helps international students learn about American culture and keeps them from spending the holiday by themselves.

"If they didn't come, they'd be alone in their dorm room, and I didn't want that," she said.

By the time everyone began dishing up, eight Briar Cliff soccer players, three football players and one girlfriend filled the Zink home.

The 24-pound turkey was nearly carved down to the bone as Zink urged everyone to come back for seconds and spare her family weeks of eating leftovers.

"If you're not American, it's tradition that you're supposed to eat as much as you can today," she said to her international guests.

As forks clinked against plates and her students happily ate at the table, Zink finally dished up her own plate.

"I'm so happy," she said quietly while scooping up mashed potatoes.

And thankful that at least a few of her students weren't alone in their dorm rooms eating ramen noodles.

