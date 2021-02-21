WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff uses hip-hop TikTok challenge for Black History Month

Throughout the year, MOC and WOC members organize Christmas toy drives for kids, clothing drives for students needing professional apparel and other volunteer opportunities.

The clubs are also a place where an open dialogue on race is allowed.

"We need to be comfortable enough to have uncomfortable conversations," Hunter said. "Talking about race is something that makes people uncomfortable to have but it is still a meaningful conversation."

Indeed, such dialogue is timely as a result of the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Hunter, whose parents are both U.S. Army members, grew up in multicultural communities throughout America as well as in Misawa, Japan.

Watson grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his high school had a mixed base of students of different cultures.

"My high school was huge in comparison to Briar Cliff," he explained. "I may have wanted to speak up on issues but it was easier to sit back and let others do the talking."

When Watson first came to the predominantly white BCU campus, he admitted to feeling like a fish out of water.