WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff uses hip-hop TikTok challenge for Black History Month

SIOUX CITY -- Participating in a TikTok challenge outside of the campus cafeteria Tuesday morning, Briar Cliff University students needed to dance in a certain direction if they recognized snippets of a random hip-hop song played on an old-school boombox.
But if they couldn't identify the song, students needed to make a move, only the opposite way.
Luckily, organizers Ron Watson and Brianna Hunter were pointing their fellow students in the right direction for this activity, which was one in a series the college has planned as a way to commemorate February as Black History Month.
Wait, something as contemporary as a TikTok dance challenge seems like a strange way to celebrate African-American achievements from the past, right?
"So much of Black History Month looks backwards," BCU multicultural programs director Justin (Jay) Rhodes explained. "Our students wanted to give February a more forward-looking spin."
Specifically, Watson, a psychology junior, and Hunter, an education senior, organized a week's worth of TikTok challenge, bowling parties, movie trivia nights and karaoke contests as part of the Men of Color (MOC) and Women of Color (WOC) clubs.
Started more than six years ago, both clubs are student-led organizations that are designed to promote inclusiveness and cultural unity through activities, both on and off campus.
Throughout the year, MOC and WOC members organize Christmas toy drives for kids, clothing drives for students needing professional apparel and other volunteer opportunities.
The clubs are also a place where an open dialogue on race is allowed.
"We need to be comfortable enough to have uncomfortable conversations," Hunter said. "Talking about race is something that makes people uncomfortable to have but it is still a meaningful conversation."
Indeed, such dialogue is timely as a result of the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Hunter, whose parents are both U.S. Army members, grew up in multicultural communities throughout America as well as in Misawa, Japan.
Watson grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his high school had a mixed base of students of different cultures.
"My high school was huge in comparison to Briar Cliff," he explained. "I may have wanted to speak up on issues but it was easier to sit back and let others do the talking."
When Watson first came to the predominantly white BCU campus, he admitted to feeling like a fish out of water.
"I felt awkward and knew I had some misconceptions about people," he said.
This is why Watson joined MOC, which is open to students of every race and nationality. It also provide him with the confidence to become a leader.
"I want to continue with school and become a psychiatric nurse," he said.
Similarly, Hunter would like to earn a master's and pursue a career overseas.
Until than, both students want to promote inclusiveness and cultural unity in their lives as well as on their campus.
Sometimes, that inclusiveness can come in the form of a hip-hop TikTok challenge.
"We are all capable of making changes if we can learn to expect the unexpected," Hunter said.