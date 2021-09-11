WATCH NOW: BVU professor reflects on 9/11 history

Many of the same questions had popped up in his own mind that morning. At home with his 4-month-old daughter while his wife, fellow Buena Vista history professor Dixee Bartholomew-Feis taught during the morning, Feis was listening to National Public Radio when he heard a report about a plane striking one of New York's twin towers. He turned on the TV and watched as a jet airliner struck the second tower.

"I remember thinking at that moment, 'Is this real? This cannot be an accident,'" he said. "I sat there bewildered, wondering what is this going to mean?"

His students wondered the same thing. They were angry, stunned, upset, confused and worried. Would there be war? Would they be drafted? Feis drew upon his knowledge of past American military conflicts and did his best to help them make sense of what they were watching.

"I knew enough to be able to shape some type of discussion, help them think about it in a rational way," he said.

Once classes were over for the day, Feis watched more television coverage, wondering himself what would come next. He returned to regular class material the following day, but throughout the remainder of the semester and ever since, Feis has drawn similarities between 9/11 and other periods when the United States was gearing up for conflict. Now 9/11 is part of the history he teaches.