WATCH NOW: Central High's Abe Lincoln statue, freshly restored, celebrated at City Hall event

Central High School closed in 1972, and the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places the following year. In 1976, the Castle on the Hill Association purchased the former school for $1. The massive building sat mostly unused for decades, until 2002, when it was sold for $1 to developers, who turned the aging building into a 75-unit apartment complex.

By 2019, the building's owner -- NuStyle Development -- wanted to sell the building, and the Castle on the Hill Association sought to stop the sale or buy back the property. The association held a 15-year lease on the school's gymnasium (commonly referred to as the "Dungeon)," as well as the third-floor auditorium, a second-floor storage area and an office space.

The lease expired at the end of 2019, and the owner of the building felt it would be much more difficult to sell if chunks of the property were off-limits to a developer.

Though the Castle on the Hill Association was able to forestall their eviction, the alumni group left the building last year.

