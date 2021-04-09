WATCH NOW: Central High's Abe Lincoln statue, freshly restored, celebrated at City Hall event

SIOUX CITY -- The Abraham Lincoln statue that formerly greeted students at Sioux City's Central High School, recently restored, was celebrated Friday at its new home at City Hall.
City officials held a plaque dedication ceremony Friday morning for the statue, which is now in the City Hall Museum, on the ground floor of City Hall in the area of the clock tower.
The statue was transported to City Hall in December 2019, as the Castle on the Hill Association -- an alumni group of Central High graduates -- was faced with the likelihood of having to permanently vacate the school-turned-apartment complex.
Nan Wilson, a Briar Cliff University associate art professor, and Shannon Sargent, an exhibit/collections coordinator with the Sioux City Art Center, restored the statue, which had suffered some wear-and-tear during its many years at the school.
Central High School, a castle-like structure of maroon-ish sandstone blocks, opened in the spring of 1893. At the time of its opening it boasted state-of-the-art features, including thermostatically controlled heat and electric bells. It was originally called simply "The High School," and the name formally changed to Central High in 1924 after East High School opened.
The graduating classes of 1911 and 1912 presented the Lincoln statue to Central High as a gift to the school in 1912.
Central High School closed in 1972, and the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places the following year. In 1976, the Castle on the Hill Association purchased the former school for $1. The massive building sat mostly unused for decades, until 2002, when it was sold for $1 to developers, who turned the aging building into a 75-unit apartment complex.
By 2019, the building's owner -- NuStyle Development -- wanted to sell the building, and the Castle on the Hill Association sought to stop the sale or buy back the property. The association held a 15-year lease on the school's gymnasium (commonly referred to as the "Dungeon)," as well as the third-floor auditorium, a second-floor storage area and an office space.
The lease expired at the end of 2019, and the owner of the building felt it would be much more difficult to sell if chunks of the property were off-limits to a developer.
Though the Castle on the Hill Association was able to forestall their eviction, the alumni group left the building last year.