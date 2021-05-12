WATCH NOW: Chlorine tablet shortage impacts local pool, hot tub owners, but options exist

SIOUX CITY -- Last summer, the demand for swimming pools and hot tubs skyrocketed as would-be travelers opted to stay home and parents sought to keep their kids busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as the weather heats up, local homeowners are grappling with a shortage of chlorine tablets, which are used to sanitize residential pools and keep them free of bacteria and algae.
Lucas Mosher, sales manager for Professional Pool & Spa, said thousands of pounds of chlorine tablets flew off the shelves within two days last week, after a plethora of national news organizations reported on the shortage. A sign hanging on the Sioux City pool contractor's showroom door, 325 W. 23rd St., informs customers that it's currently sold out of the tablets, but Mosher said his phone keeps on ringing.
"Ever since then, we have been taking call after call. I feel like a broken record," said Mosher, who expects supplies to be replenished on a more regular basis sometime next month. "We have quite a few on backorder. We'll just kind of play it by ear, but, little by little, we'll get everybody some chlorine tablets."
In the meantime, Mosher is urging homeowners to open their pools and hot tubs in spite of the shortage and giving them alternative products to disinfect and lessen the need for chlorine. Waiting to open up, he said, will lead to a city full of "little cesspools."
"Insects, bacteria, diseases -- all of this stuff could happen if you do not open your pool. Rest assured, we're going to get you through the season. Do it. Open your pool," he said.
Shortage was forecasted
Trichlor, a type of chlorine tablet, is in short supply in the wake of a fire that tore through a Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemical plant last August, as Hurricane Laura bore down on the area. The plant produced 80 percent of the nation's supply. Winter storms that battered Texas in February further compounded the problem by crippling domestic plastic production, of which the pool and spa industry is dependent upon.
"We knew this was coming. We didn't know the news was going to pump it all of a sudden and create a little bit of a scare," Mosher said. "We've been advertising it with our customers. We were telling everybody, 'Prepare for a chlorine shortage next year.'"
Mosher said smaller chemical plants, including one in Kansas City, are trying to pick up the slack, but the demand is just too great. As a result, the cost of trichlor tablets, one of the most convenient ways to keep pool water sanitized, has jumped. Mosher said the tablet markup at Professional Pool & Spa is around 15 percent.
"We're not seeing hundreds of dollars by any means," he said. "I've heard stories of people on the internet talking about how a 50-pound bucket of chlorine tablets is now $400. It's just un-American. We're not going to do that."
John Byrnes, recreation supervisor for the City of Sioux City, said the city's pools are not affected by the chlorine tablet shortage, since the pools use liquid chlorine. He anticipates that the shortage's effect on residential pools could drive even more people to public swimming pools this summer.
"This year, for example, we did buy a little extra (chlorine)," Byrnes said. "So if we had to drain a pool, for whatever reason, we would have enough chemical left over to start right back up."
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the department's inspectors want public pool operators to check chlorine residuals at least every four hours and take appropriate steps if readings fall out of range.
"But we really won't know how our operators are doing until we get out there and start doing inspections. We'll be asking them about any supply issues they may be having," he said. "It's our understanding that the shortage is primarily with chlorine tablets and most of our public pools don't use the tablets. Hopefully, it won't be a major issue for our pools, but we'll know soon as pool inspections begin."
The silver lining is that liquid chlorine, which Mosher said is "going like crazy," is actually cheaper this year at Professional Pool & Spa. Two pallets of it were sold just this week.
"We're saving people two bucks a gallon, so we're happy about that," said Mosher, who stressed that pool owners will have to be "a little bit more hands-on" with their swimming pools when using liquid chlorine. "You're going to have to test more often if you do not have those chlorine tablets. That's the pleasure of a chlorine tablet -- you can shock once a week and stick four or five of these guys in your skimmer and call it a week."
Other options
District Health doesn't regulate residential swimming pools, but Brock said he certainly recommends that homeowners use "adequate disinfection methods."
"Chlorine is not the only type of disinfection chemical, so they do have options," he said.
Besides liquid chlorine and chlorine tablets, Mosher said granular shock, which he described as "tough," is an option that will "last a lot longer and go a lot further." The downside is that it needs to be pre-dissolved.
"A lot people just don't want to fuss with that, so we give them the liquid option. You just walk up to the pool, open the lid and pour it in," he said of liquid chlorine. "Chlorine tablets kill, kill, kill. Shock physically burns it out, oxidizing the water. After you do shock the swimming pool, you need to stay out of it for 30 minutes to 45 minutes, possibly an hour."
Mosher also recommends adding borates to pool water. Borates help stabilize the pH level and reduce algae by eliminating carbon dioxide, thereby lessening chlorine usage. On average, Mosher said pool owners use one bucket of borates per year.
"If you want to reduce the amount of chlorine in your swimming pool, this is what I push to do that," he said. "We have to shock to get (the pools) open. And then, once they're beautiful, we can add this to the swimming pool. ... We don't pre-mix it in a bucket. We don't put it in the skimmer because it's too hard on the equipment. We just simply add it directly to any above ground or inground swimming pool. It stays in the water. We just have to replenish it every year, because we dilute it by adding fresh water throughout the year."
UV systems, which are commonly used in 100,000-gallon commercial swimming pools, and liquid feeders and muriatic acid are other options. Mosher said the UV units are around 3 to 4 feet tall and hook up to plumbing.
"We're also using liquid feeders and muriatic acid for pH in substitute of chlorine tablets, as well. In fact, we're using that on most of our new builds," he said. "It's just two little tanks with pumps. One of them gets liquid chlorine, the other one gets muriatic acid for lowering your pH. The pool reads the chlorine, the pool reads the pH and it feeds chlorine and muriatic acid as needed throughout the day."