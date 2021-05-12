WATCH NOW: Chlorine tablet shortage impacts local pool, hot tub owners, but options exist

John Byrnes, recreation supervisor for the City of Sioux City, said the city's pools are not affected by the chlorine tablet shortage, since the pools use liquid chlorine. He anticipates that the shortage's effect on residential pools could drive even more people to public swimming pools this summer.

"This year, for example, we did buy a little extra (chlorine)," Byrnes said. "So if we had to drain a pool, for whatever reason, we would have enough chemical left over to start right back up."

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the department's inspectors want public pool operators to check chlorine residuals at least every four hours and take appropriate steps if readings fall out of range.

"But we really won't know how our operators are doing until we get out there and start doing inspections. We'll be asking them about any supply issues they may be having," he said. "It's our understanding that the shortage is primarily with chlorine tablets and most of our public pools don't use the tablets. Hopefully, it won't be a major issue for our pools, but we'll know soon as pool inspections begin."

The silver lining is that liquid chlorine, which Mosher said is "going like crazy," is actually cheaper this year at Professional Pool & Spa. Two pallets of it were sold just this week.