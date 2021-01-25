WATCH NOW: Cone Park attendance down, yet often sold out, this winter

SIOUX CITY -- It was all but a guarantee that attendance figures would be down this winter at Cone Park in Sioux City, given the restricted admissions policy implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it's also clear that enthusiasm for the snow-tubing hill wasn't dampened this year, since the wintertime attraction has been sold out much of the time.
Cone Park has been the only consistently snow-covered hill in the city this warmer-than-usual winter, with the ground on other sled hills oftentimes brown and bare. (The snow at Cone Park is machine-made.)
In fact, the warm weather made it difficult, at the beginning of the Cone Park season, for crews to get the hill properly snow-covered -- daytime high temperatures in Sioux City this winter have been 5 degrees higher than average, according to National Weather Service data.
"We've had an unseasonably warm winter," said John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor.
Byrnes said Cone Park has gradually increased its maximum capacity from 50 percent to around 75 percent. Fans of Cone Park's oasis of snow can't get enough.
"Since Christmas Day ... we've had four sessions that haven't been sold out at our capacity, so I mean it's been incredibly active and popular," Byrnes said. "Even with us rolling our capacity down a little bit, the demand is still incredibly high."
At its actual maximum capacity (not the current 75 percent maximum capacity), the park can accommodate up to 250 users at any one time. Currently the max is around 190.
COVID-19 is generally understood to spread less aggressively in outdoor settings, such as Cone Park's 700-foot tubing hill and its 5,400-square-foot skating rink, than in indoor spaces, where air circulation is comparatively limited. Byrnes in December urged Cone Park visitors not to linger excessively in the indoor lodge.
Overall attendance numbers for Cone Park aren't yet available for this season, but the figures from last season indicate that the novelty of the park, first opened in December 2017, has not worn off. Between December 2017 and March 2020, some 25,731 people visited the park, an increase of nearly 6,000 from the year prior.