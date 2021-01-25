WATCH NOW: Cone Park attendance down, yet often sold out, this winter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Since Christmas Day ... we've had four sessions that haven't been sold out at our capacity, so I mean it's been incredibly active and popular," Byrnes said. "Even with us rolling our capacity down a little bit, the demand is still incredibly high."

At its actual maximum capacity (not the current 75 percent maximum capacity), the park can accommodate up to 250 users at any one time. Currently the max is around 190.

COVID-19 is generally understood to spread less aggressively in outdoor settings, such as Cone Park's 700-foot tubing hill and its 5,400-square-foot skating rink, than in indoor spaces, where air circulation is comparatively limited. Byrnes in December urged Cone Park visitors not to linger excessively in the indoor lodge.

Overall attendance numbers for Cone Park aren't yet available for this season, but the figures from last season indicate that the novelty of the park, first opened in December 2017, has not worn off. Between December 2017 and March 2020, some 25,731 people visited the park, an increase of nearly 6,000 from the year prior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.