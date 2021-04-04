WATCH NOW: Consolidation allows metro Sioux City churches to adapt to shifting demographics

SIOUX CITY -- A building doesn't make a church. Instead, it is the congregation.

This had always been the philosophy of the Rev. John Jorgensen, the pastor of New Life Lutheran Church.

However, the Sergeant Bluff-based Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) church was in danger of closing its doors for good.

Borrowing space at the Community United Methodist Church wasn't a favorable option for New Life, and neither was another move to a rental space at a strip mall.

'WANDERER' GETS PERMANENT HOME

"Our church was considered a 'wanderer,' moving from place to place," Jorgensen, who was a New Life parishioner before becoming its pastor in 2017, explained.

That was until March 21, when the congregational boards for both New Life and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church unanimously decided to consolidate the two churches into a single entity, with services being held at Immanuel's 315 Hamilton Blvd. location.

"We don't call it a merger of two churches because it would imply one church would be overtaking the other," Jorgensen said. "Instead, we're taking the best elements of New Life and the best elements of Immanuel to create a new congregation."