WATCH NOW: Consolidation allows metro Sioux City churches to adapt to shifting demographics
Easter Sunday services

WATCH NOW: Consolidation allows metro Sioux City churches to adapt to shifting demographics

New Life Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran church consolidation

Offering plates for Sergeant Bluff's New Life Lutheran Church and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church are shown at Immanuel's church building, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Even when concerns over COVID-19 occurred, parishioners were able to access services online.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A building doesn't make a church. Instead, it is the congregation.

This had always been the philosophy of the Rev. John Jorgensen, the pastor of New Life Lutheran Church.

However, the Sergeant Bluff-based Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) church was in danger of closing its doors for good.

The Rev. John Jorgensen explains why Sergeant Bluff's New Life Lutheran Church and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church voted to consolidate in late March. He also tells about the congregation's hopes moving forward,

Borrowing space at the Community United Methodist Church wasn't a favorable option for New Life, and neither was another move to a rental space at a strip mall.

'WANDERER' GETS PERMANENT HOME

"Our church was considered a 'wanderer,' moving from place to place," Jorgensen, who was a New Life parishioner before becoming its pastor in 2017, explained.  

New Life Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran church consolidation

The Rev. John Jorgensen said the consolidation of Sergeant Bluff's New Life Lutheran Church with Immanuel Lutheran is a positive for members of both congregations. Services will now be conducted at Immanuel's church 315 Hamilton Blvd. 

That was until March 21, when the congregational boards for both New Life and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church unanimously decided to consolidate the two churches into a single entity, with services being held at Immanuel's 315 Hamilton Blvd. location.

"We don't call it a merger of two churches because it would imply one church would be overtaking the other," Jorgensen said. "Instead, we're taking the best elements of New Life and the best elements of Immanuel to create a new congregation."

In time, it will have a new name. For now, the congregations will bear both the Immanuel and New Life names.

New Life Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran church consolidation

The Rev. John Jorgensen talks about the consolidation of Sergeant Bluff's New Life Lutheran Church and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church during an interview at Immanuel's church building, 315 Hamilton Blvd. The two congregations voted to consolidate in meeting on March 21, and are holding services at the Immanuel building. The name of the new congregation is still to be determined, Jorgensen said.

Consolidations are becoming increasing common for churches of all faiths. With an aging base of parishioners, smaller congregation sizes, and the expensive upkeep of buildings, many churches are combining efforts as a means of survival.

MEANS OF SURVIVAL

This had been the trend for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic -- which caused many churches to temporarily close its doors or move services outdoors or online -- sped up the process.

That was true for the 20-year-old New Life, which had been losing congregants to other, larger churches, as well as young people when families moved away from Sergeant Bluff.

It was even the case with Immanuel, which has been in existence in Sioux City for more than a century, and has had a very visible presence along a busy stretch of Hamilton Blvd. for nearly 35 years.

If New Life was considered a "wanderer," then Immanuel could be called a "remnant" church, in that it had a history of assuming portions of other congregations.

Indeed, Immanuel had been without a pastor for quite some time. The Rev. David Halaas, of Sioux City's St. Mark Lutheran Church, as well as Jorgensen, were picking up pastoral duties. 

AFTER TRAGEDY COMES A NEW LIFE

To be fair, Jorgensen was accustomed to a bit of multitasking. Being a pastor was a part-time job for Jorgensen, a full-time donation services coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network.

Prior to that, he was a paramedic with Siouxland Paramedics.

Still, Jorgensen sometimes thought of attending seminary school when he was younger. It was a family tragedy that caused him to change his career path forever.

In August 2007, his son, Jesse Jorgensen, a freshman football player at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling from a car following football practice.

An Ellsworth teammate who knew CPR resuscitated Jesse before the arrival of paramedics. From there, paramedics helped him stay alive for two days, which was enough time for his family to connect with the Iowa Donor Network.

In death, 18-year-old Jesse Jorgensen helped save the lives of six people through organ donation. His tissue donation also enhanced the lives of 85 other people. 

Jorgensen seldom talked about this in his role as an Iowa Donor Network donation service coordinator.

"Donation is such an individual choice," he explained. "It isn't about me. It's about the family."

MINISTRY AS SECOND CAREER

This personal loss had a lasting impact on the way Jorgensen treated people in both his full-time and part-time jobs. 

"People have come to me after a service, saying I don't talk like a traditional pastor," he noted with a chuckle. "They say I'm more empathetic. I'm OK with that."

Empathy must be a family trait. Jorgensen's brother Phil became the pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Cedar Rapids, after a career as a security guard. Jorgensen's son Joseph is now a seminary student following a career in teaching.

REIMAGINING A CHURCH'S COMMUNITY

A few days before Easter, Jorgensen is preparing the Easter service -- his first at the combined Immanuel/New Life Lutheran Church.

"We normally have one service but, for Easter, we'll have 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. services in order to limit capacity size, due to COVID concerns," Jorgensen said.  

Services will continue to be streamed on the congregation's Facebook page at Facebook.com/NewLifeSBL.

"Even though COVID was terrible, it made churches look at the way it serves their communities," Jorgensen said. "Some of that community will remain online, even after the pandemic."

New Life Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran church consolidation

The Rev. John Jorgensen, is shown during an interview, about the consolidation of Sergeant Bluff's New Life Lutheran Church and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church. The two congregations voted to consolidate in meeting on March 21, and are holding services at the Immanuel building, 315 Hamilton Blvd. The name of the new congregation is still to be determined, Jorgensen said.

Part of that community will also be coming from the neighborhood which is now home for the newly-consolidated church.

"Church consolidations are not a bad thing," Jorgensen explained. "We are simply being better stewards of our finances."

In the end, he said this will be a positive step for both New Life and Immanuel.

"By combining our efforts, we'll be in a stronger position," Jorgensen said.

