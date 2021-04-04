WATCH NOW: Consolidation allows metro Sioux City churches to adapt to shifting demographics

SIOUX CITY -- A building doesn't make a church. Instead, it is the congregation.
This had always been the philosophy of the Rev. John Jorgensen, the pastor of New Life Lutheran Church.
However, the Sergeant Bluff-based Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) church was in danger of closing its doors for good.
Borrowing space at the Community United Methodist Church wasn't a favorable option for New Life, and neither was another move to a rental space at a strip mall.
'WANDERER' GETS PERMANENT HOME
"Our church was considered a 'wanderer,' moving from place to place," Jorgensen, who was a New Life parishioner before becoming its pastor in 2017, explained.
That was until March 21, when the congregational boards for both New Life and Sioux City's Immanuel Lutheran Church unanimously decided to consolidate the two churches into a single entity, with services being held at Immanuel's 315 Hamilton Blvd. location.
"We don't call it a merger of two churches because it would imply one church would be overtaking the other," Jorgensen said. "Instead, we're taking the best elements of New Life and the best elements of Immanuel to create a new congregation."
In time, it will have a new name. For now, the congregations will bear both the Immanuel and New Life names.
Consolidations are becoming increasing common for churches of all faiths. With an aging base of parishioners, smaller congregation sizes, and the expensive upkeep of buildings, many churches are combining efforts as a means of survival.
MEANS OF SURVIVAL
This had been the trend for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic -- which caused many churches to temporarily close its doors or move services outdoors or online -- sped up the process.
That was true for the 20-year-old New Life, which had been losing congregants to other, larger churches, as well as young people when families moved away from Sergeant Bluff.
It was even the case with Immanuel, which has been in existence in Sioux City for more than a century, and has had a very visible presence along a busy stretch of Hamilton Blvd. for nearly 35 years.
If New Life was considered a "wanderer," then Immanuel could be called a "remnant" church, in that it had a history of assuming portions of other congregations.
Indeed, Immanuel had been without a pastor for quite some time. The Rev. David Halaas, of Sioux City's St. Mark Lutheran Church, as well as Jorgensen, were picking up pastoral duties.
AFTER TRAGEDY COMES A NEW LIFE
To be fair, Jorgensen was accustomed to a bit of multitasking. Being a pastor was a part-time job for Jorgensen, a full-time donation services coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network.
Prior to that, he was a paramedic with Siouxland Paramedics.
Still, Jorgensen sometimes thought of attending seminary school when he was younger. It was a family tragedy that caused him to change his career path forever.
In August 2007, his son, Jesse Jorgensen, a freshman football player at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling from a car following football practice.
An Ellsworth teammate who knew CPR resuscitated Jesse before the arrival of paramedics. From there, paramedics helped him stay alive for two days, which was enough time for his family to connect with the Iowa Donor Network.
In death, 18-year-old Jesse Jorgensen helped save the lives of six people through organ donation. His tissue donation also enhanced the lives of 85 other people.
Jorgensen seldom talked about this in his role as an Iowa Donor Network donation service coordinator.
"Donation is such an individual choice," he explained. "It isn't about me. It's about the family."
MINISTRY AS SECOND CAREER
This personal loss had a lasting impact on the way Jorgensen treated people in both his full-time and part-time jobs.
"People have come to me after a service, saying I don't talk like a traditional pastor," he noted with a chuckle. "They say I'm more empathetic. I'm OK with that."
Empathy must be a family trait. Jorgensen's brother Phil became the pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Cedar Rapids, after a career as a security guard. Jorgensen's son Joseph is now a seminary student following a career in teaching.
REIMAGINING A CHURCH'S COMMUNITY
A few days before Easter, Jorgensen is preparing the Easter service -- his first at the combined Immanuel/New Life Lutheran Church.
"We normally have one service but, for Easter, we'll have 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. services in order to limit capacity size, due to COVID concerns," Jorgensen said.
Services will continue to be streamed on the congregation's Facebook page at Facebook.com/NewLifeSBL.
"Even though COVID was terrible, it made churches look at the way it serves their communities," Jorgensen said. "Some of that community will remain online, even after the pandemic."
Part of that community will also be coming from the neighborhood which is now home for the newly-consolidated church.
"Church consolidations are not a bad thing," Jorgensen explained. "We are simply being better stewards of our finances."
In the end, he said this will be a positive step for both New Life and Immanuel.
"By combining our efforts, we'll be in a stronger position," Jorgensen said.