WATCH NOW: Construction begins for MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The future MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school is about to start emerging from the ground.

Dirt work at the construction site, located half a mile south of Highway 10 between Orange City and Alton, began in the late summer or early fall of last year. The earliest phase of the years-long construction process is expected to begin this week.

"We had a great fall, got a lot of work done there, in fact they got more work done there than they expected to get done in the fall, which put us ahead this spring," said MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams.

The 38-acre school property, which the school district purchased from the city of Orange City, is being annexed into the city limits. Once finalized, this will bring the boundary of Alton and Orange City into direct contact.

The 135,000-square-foot building, which should be completed in time for the 2023-2024 school year, will replace the current Orange City and Hospers elementary schools. Adams anticipates the building could accommodate as many as 700 to 800 students from TK (transitional kindergarten) to fifth grade.

As of last year, there were around 461 students at Orange City and another 228 at Hospers, with annual enrollment growth of roughly 18 students each year.