WATCH NOW: Construction begins for MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The future MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school is about to start emerging from the ground.
Dirt work at the construction site, located half a mile south of Highway 10 between Orange City and Alton, began in the late summer or early fall of last year. The earliest phase of the years-long construction process is expected to begin this week.
"We had a great fall, got a lot of work done there, in fact they got more work done there than they expected to get done in the fall, which put us ahead this spring," said MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams.
The 38-acre school property, which the school district purchased from the city of Orange City, is being annexed into the city limits. Once finalized, this will bring the boundary of Alton and Orange City into direct contact.
The 135,000-square-foot building, which should be completed in time for the 2023-2024 school year, will replace the current Orange City and Hospers elementary schools. Adams anticipates the building could accommodate as many as 700 to 800 students from TK (transitional kindergarten) to fifth grade.
As of last year, there were around 461 students at Orange City and another 228 at Hospers, with annual enrollment growth of roughly 18 students each year.
School district voters last March approved a $37 million bond to finance the new school. A small portion of the bond proceeds will be used to pay for future expansions and improvements at the high school in Orange City.
District officials said the two existing elementary schools were nearing maximum capacity in the growing district.
The current Orange City elementary dates to the early 1920s, while the Hospers elementary was built in the late 1950s. The two schools educate students from Granville, Maurice, Orange City, Hospers and Alton.
Adams had been anxious about the student dropoff/pickup zones at the current schools. At the beginning and end of each school day, private vehicles, buses and students on foot jockey in a space that wasn't designed for that volume of traffic.
The new school's loading and unloading zones are designed with improved safety in mind.
The design for the new school's façade is notable for its sections of bright, iridescent blue metal paneling, which the designers attributed to children's enjoyment of bright colors.
Lee Beukelman, the lead architect on the project, said the school was designed for future flexibility. Expanding the existing elementary buildings wasn't a practical option, but that will be an option with the new building if future generations need the space.
"It was planned with additions in mind," said Beukelman, an architect with CMBA Architects in Sioux City, who led a team of architects, designers, engineers and others on the project.
The school has six "pods" -- clusters of classrooms based on grade level, for a total of 38 classrooms, Beukelman said. The classrooms have "front porches," which are somewhat like mini-classrooms outside the main classrooms. These can be used for a variety of purposes, like small group instruction.
"The building will be designed to promote collaboration, to promote creativity and that type of thing," Adams said.
The building is geothermically heated and meets state energy-efficiency specifications. Its large windows will allow a flood of natural light.
"Some schools last 100 years, this one can too if it's well taken care of," he said.
The city of Orange City will take possession of the current elementary building once it's vacated in 2023. City officials are looking into various redevelopment options.