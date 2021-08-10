WATCH NOW: Council hosts public meeting about homeless issues following July incident

SIOUX CITY -- During a special meeting held Tuesday in the Sioux City Council Chambers, members of the public and community leaders expressed frustration over the barriers that prevent the city's chronically homeless from achieving housing, including rising rent and gentrification.
The meeting was held in response to a July 30 incident, in which a group of homeless individuals were forced to leave a bridge at Fourth Street and Wesley Parkway by city workers and two police officers. Most of the individuals were Native American and they were reportedly only given 10 minutes to clean up and leave. Some had to abandon their belongings.
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said that once his department is notified of a homeless encampment, staff post notices when the camp will be cleaned up, as well as resources where individuals can go for help. After 24 to 48 hours, he said staff go back to clean up the area with police assistance.
Community member Ronald Thomas said he wasn't aware of all the organizations that help the homeless, other than the Gospel Mission. But, he wondered how many of those organizations employ Native Americans and are actually going out on the street and talking with the homeless.
"If I was a homeless person, I would feel better talking with a Native American," he said.
Trisha Etringer, a member of the Winnebago Tribe, also inquired about "boots on the ground."
Sara Johnson, program director of Hope Street of Siouxland, said staff go out on the street and talk to people about the sober living house for men at 406 12th St. However, she said there is a long waiting list for a bed.
"One of the challenges that we have is that people will like our program, and they are allowed to stay as long as they want to. We have people stay up to 18 months, so it's hard to have a bed open. We need more facilities."
Kris Dam, who serves as executive director of Shesler Hall, a haven for women in need, said there are "great programs" in the community for the homeless, but that there just isn't anywhere to house them.
"We keep building these beautiful apartments at $1,500 for somebody who makes $15 an hour. ... We have this great voucher program, but you have to be at a certain level of apartment. You have to find an apartment that will rent to you for $600 in Sioux City that will accept Section 8," she said.
Stephanie Pickinpaugh, coordinated entry system manager, said those experiencing homelessness in Sioux City wait an average of 72 days from intake until they move into a permanent housing. Etringer responded, "That's ridiculous."
Val Uken, project coordinator for Urban Indian Connections, said 72 days is a "good number." She said helping individuals get the documentation that they need in order to apply for housing takes multiple weeks.
"It takes two to three weeks to even get your birth certificate. And then, you can't go get your Social Security card unless you have your birth certificate. And then, you have to have a piece with some kind of address on there that shows that you're legal. You can't say, 'I live underneath the Sixth Street bridge,'" she said. "There's many barriers for workers that are trying to help these individuals."
Tessa Shanks, director of the Warming Shelter, said the emergency shelter could house 118 people overnight, year-round, rather than just during cold months, if it had the funding.
"The Warming Shelter is strictly based off community donations, and no federal funding, no state funding. Certainly, no funding from the city. That's a perfectly great facility where people could be housed year-round, if we have the funding to do so," she said.
Etringer said the former Rodeway Inn off of Hamilton Boulevard would be an ideal "safe space" for people going through a hard time.
"I just would like to see some collaboration. This isn't going to be solved overnight, I understand that. But, at the same time, I think we have enough people in here that we can come together and make new solutions," she said.
Mayor Bob Scott said the land the hotel is sitting on is worth more than the actual building and that a developer would demolish it. He said the COVID dollars allotted to the city have to be spent in accordance with federal guidelines.
"It's not as easy as you think when the city doesn't actually own the property," he said.