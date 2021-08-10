WATCH NOW: Council hosts public meeting about homeless issues following July incident

"It takes two to three weeks to even get your birth certificate. And then, you can't go get your Social Security card unless you have your birth certificate. And then, you have to have a piece with some kind of address on there that shows that you're legal. You can't say, 'I live underneath the Sixth Street bridge,'" she said. "There's many barriers for workers that are trying to help these individuals."

Tessa Shanks, director of the Warming Shelter, said the emergency shelter could house 118 people overnight, year-round, rather than just during cold months, if it had the funding.

"The Warming Shelter is strictly based off community donations, and no federal funding, no state funding. Certainly, no funding from the city. That's a perfectly great facility where people could be housed year-round, if we have the funding to do so," she said.

Etringer said the former Rodeway Inn off of Hamilton Boulevard would be an ideal "safe space" for people going through a hard time.

"I just would like to see some collaboration. This isn't going to be solved overnight, I understand that. But, at the same time, I think we have enough people in here that we can come together and make new solutions," she said.