WATCH NOW: Critical care nurse, ER doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux City

"I feel fantastic. I feel very blessed to be able to receive this, and kind of, hopefully, encourage others to do the same as we go forward and distribute the vaccine to a wider community," Bushby said.

Bushby said that, although he and a handful of others in Sioux City have now received their first dosage of the vaccine, it's too early for the public to let its guard down. Masks and social distancing will remain for the time being.

Health care workers in Sioux City have borne the brunt of serious outbreaks in the spring and again in the fall.

"Myself and my colleagues who have been working here, there's a lot of fatigue and we work hard to keep our spirits up, but, it's been a tough few months," Bushby said. "And to be moving forward on something that's going to make our lives better, the community safer and healthier and happier and to be able to get back to some of those things that we've set aside ... feels wonderful."

