WATCH NOW: Dakota-Thurston County Fair returns to normal this year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota-Thurston County Fair returns to normal this week, a year after organizers were forced to downsize activities due to the pandemic.

Fair manager Lisa Bousquet said all the major attractions, along with some new additions, are on tap for the event, which starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

"We will be holding basically all of the events that we had in the past and (we) added a few new things this year," Bousquet said. "Basically as normal with COVID as it can be."

"I think the community really looks forward to the event," she said. "I mean, it's kind of the big event in the two counties that we have going on."

Last year, the fair still happened and it went fairly well, but there were crowd restrictions and the fair was downsized, as some of the premier events, like the parade and kids day, were canceled.

This year's opening day on Wednesday features the "Little Prince & Princess Concert" at 7 p.m., where kids will stand in front of a judge and interview. In the end, one boy and one girl will be crowned.

On Thursday night, the parade down Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City starts at 6 p.m. The "Tri-State Shootout" tractor pull follows at 7 at the fairgrounds.