WATCH NOW: Dakota-Thurston County Fair returns to normal this year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota-Thurston County Fair returns to normal this week, a year after organizers were forced to downsize activities due to the pandemic.
Fair manager Lisa Bousquet said all the major attractions, along with some new additions, are on tap for the event, which starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
"We will be holding basically all of the events that we had in the past and (we) added a few new things this year," Bousquet said. "Basically as normal with COVID as it can be."
"I think the community really looks forward to the event," she said. "I mean, it's kind of the big event in the two counties that we have going on."
Last year, the fair still happened and it went fairly well, but there were crowd restrictions and the fair was downsized, as some of the premier events, like the parade and kids day, were canceled.
This year's opening day on Wednesday features the "Little Prince & Princess Concert" at 7 p.m., where kids will stand in front of a judge and interview. In the end, one boy and one girl will be crowned.
On Thursday night, the parade down Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City starts at 6 p.m. The "Tri-State Shootout" tractor pull follows at 7 at the fairgrounds.
On Friday morning, there will be a free community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday also marks the start of Junk-A-Palooza, where local vendors will be selling at the outdoor Flea Market, Craft and Vendor Fair.
"Our big events are probably the most popular," Bousquet said. "Our Friday evening event is always a big attraction."
An ATV rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the grandstand. Comedian Gayle Beware also will entertain fairgoers alongside the beer garden at 8 p.m.
During that time, kids can have fun doing laser tag at sundown.
Saturday is kids day and will include carnival games, inflatables and a drone duel. Bousquet said that one of the new kids day attractions is the Critter Corner Exotic Animal Show, an up-close interaction with animals.
"Kids or adults can come up and touch, see and feel those animals as they wish," she said.
Saturday night features Extreme Bull Riding at the grandstand, as well as a 4-H-sponsored movie night.
Sunday, the final day of the fair, features a 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest.
Every year, fairgoers from Dakota and Thurston counties look forward to the fair, but Bousquet said that 4-H exhibitors are especially excited this year.
"The 4-H youth really look forward to this because they get to exhibit what they've been working on all year round," she said.
For more information and the full schedule of events, visit the fair website at www.dakotathurstonfaironline.com.