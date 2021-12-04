WATCH NOW: Danger Zones: Sioux City's most crash-prone intersections in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- Police Sgt. Jim Clark urges motorists traversing some of Sioux City's most crash-prone intersections to slow down, know what's around them, and leave their mobile devices alone.

"A lot of it has to do with their distracted driving, which we try to curb as much as we can. They're either on their phone, distracted by their passengers, or, I have seen lately for some reason, people messing with their radios," Clark said of the common causes of crashes at the following intersections.

Data The Journal obtained from the police department reveals that most crashes at city intersections in 2021 happened in the downtown area.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 16, 113 crashes, not involving private property, occurred from Water to Court streets and from Sixth to Third streets.

South Lakeport Street and Sergeant Road came in second with 78 crashes during that time period. Wesley Parkway from the state line to Sixth Street, and Fourteenth and Nebraska streets tied for the third most crashes.

Of the more than 2,500 crashes in the city so far this year, five resulted in fatalities. None of those fatalities occurred at any of the above intersections, according to the data.

Downtown (Water to Court and Sixth to Third streets)

Clark said the existence of one-way streets wasn't a factor in the crashes at downtown intersections.

In fact, he thinks turning Sixth Street, a one-way street, into a two-way street -- something that has been debated in the city for years, would actually make things worse.

"Generally, if there's a head-on collision on a one-way street or something, we would obviously look at that and address that with signals or engineering. I don't recall any of those happening," he said.

The main problem downtown, according to Clark, is motorists failing to obey traffic signals.

"That's either somebody that's making a right hand turn on a red light that doesn't have the right of way, or, more specifically, lane changes -- people not paying attention to the people in the lane next to them, which is considered a turning movement," he explained.

The department's officers spend "quite a bit" of time downtown, according to Clark, who said they write citations for traffic signal violations when they can. Lane change violations are a different story.

"As far as lane change violations, where they actually crash into people, there's really not a lot we can do with that, unless an officer actually observes it, which has happened on occasion," Clark said. "If you're coming downtown and you know where you're going, at least try to get into that lane as soon as possible, so it makes your turning movement a lot easier, where you're not having to brake and wait for other cars, to get into that lane."

Clark noted that downtown traffic signals are timed to allow motorists to go from one light to the other. Most of those signals are set for a 20 mile-per-hour speed, so if you're traveling at 20 miles per hour through each signal, he said you should be able to hit all of those on a green light.

South Lakeport Street and Sergeant Road

The bulk of the 78 crashes recorded at South Lakeport and Sergeant Road are also related to turning movements, according Clark.

"Let's say it's a flashing yellow, which gives you the right of way if there's no oncoming traffic. However, people are assuming those are protected left turns, and they're not. People are just turning into oncoming traffic for the most part," he said. "It's more of the north/south traffic where they're turning in front of each other or into each other. If a violation is observed there, by all means, we'll take corrective action."

Wesley Parkway from the state line to Sixth Street

Clark said the 50 crashes on Wesley Parkway from the state line to Sixth Street are primarily rear-end collisions.

"The signals are red and people are not paying attention and rear-ending the car in front of them," said Clark, who noted that the high volume of traffic there combined with deteriorating winter weather conditions will only exacerbate the situation. "We would advise people to put their phones down and pay attention to what's ahead of them. When you're coming up on traffic, you should be looking not only at what's in front of you, but looking as far ahead as you can to see if there's any issues in front of what's going on in front of you that may cause you to stop a little bit sooner."

Fourteenth and Nebraska streets

At Fourteenth and Nebraska streets, where 50 crashes were also recorded during that time period, red light violations dominated.

"Knock on wood, we haven't had any pedestrian accidents up there per say, but there are some traffic collisions," Clark said. "Slow down and pay attention to what's going on around you."

Glenn Avenue and South Lakeport Street

Clark said the engineering department is looking into the possibility of implementing protected left turns at the intersection of Glenn Avenue and South Lakeport, which tallied 28 crashes.

"If you're going north or south, there are no turning movement devices there," he said. "Most of the intersections around here are protected left turns, so I think people might be getting used to that. This one is just a solid green light that people are trying to make turns in front of people and may misjudge the speed or are not paying attention."

Clark said motorists at the mercy of oncoming traffic and are required to yield to that traffic.

Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive

Twenty crashes were recorded at Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive, an intersection that has "a little bit of everything going on," Clark said.

"It's the flashing yellow arrows. You go from a protected left turn to a flashing yellow, which means you don't have the right of way. I'd say it's about a 50/50 whether it's a rear-end accident," Clark said. "Either people aren't paying attention to what's coming in front of them or towards them."

