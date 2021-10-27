WATCH NOW: Drought, not flooding, causing concern in Missouri River basin

SIOUX CITY -- In past years, crowds packed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers annual fall meetings, voicing their displeasure about flood management on the Missouri River.

With drought conditions persisting for much of 2021 throughout the river's upper basin, Tuesday's meeting at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in Sioux City was tame compared to past sessions. A sparse crowd asked a total of five questions, none pertaining to flood control.

Though flooding wasn't much of a concern this year, the corps faces other potential problems if dry conditions continue into 2022 and force reduced water releases from the river's six reservoirs.

"Drought conditions create a set of circumstances different from what we experienced in 2019," said Col. Geoff Van Epps, commander of the corps' Northwestern Division, which includes the Missouri River basin. "Under drought conditions, we see challenges of not having enough water."

Flooding from earlier in the year was still fresh in the minds of many who attended the corps' last in-person meeting updating the public on river operations in 2019. The COVID pandemic wiped out in-person meetings in 2020 and this spring.

"A lot has changed in the two years since (the fall 2019 meeting)," Van Epps said.

In 2019, runoff into the basin above Sioux City was 60.9 million acre-feet, the second-highest total since record keeping began in 1898, and flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

This year's runoff forecast sits at 14.8 MAF, 57% of the average of 25.8 MAF, and on pace to be the 10th lowest in recorded history. The corps on July 1 enacted water conservation measures, dropping releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, and reducing flow support to downstream navigation. The corps previously announced that winter releases from Gavins Point would be at the minimum level of 12,000 cubic feet per second.

Navigation likely will be affected from the start in 2022 if dry conditions continue. Runoff that's average or below will mean minimal flow support for navigation, said Mike Swenson, team leader of the corps' Power Production Division. Ongoing drought would likely lead to lower river and reservoir levels, affecting intakes that withdraw water for irrigation and municipal and industrial use. Lower water levels also could leave boat docks and marinas high and dry.

Rather than figuring out how to push flood waters through the system with minimal downstream flooding, Van Epps said, the corps will seek the best way to keep water flows high enough to maintain vital operations.

"It's a delicate balancing act, and we'll have to make sure we're monitoring conditions carefully," Van Epps said.

If there's any silver lining to the drought, there will be extra room in the system to hold runoff from next year's snow melt and spring rains. System storage on Sunday stood at 49.9 MAF, more than 6 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF.

National Weather Service data presented Tuesday showed current climate signals are too weak to predict if precipitation in most of the basin will be above or below average this winter. The Weather Service this month declared that a La Nina pattern in the Pacific Ocean will be present this winter, and that typically means above-normal snowpack in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana. Though it's no guarantee, the higher snow totals would lead to more runoff in the spring that could fill Missouri River reservoirs.

