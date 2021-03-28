WATCH NOW: Drum circle class teaches kids the history and heartbeat of Native culture

SIOUX CITY -- Boom ... boom ... boom.

For Paul Knows The Country, a Ponca Hethu'shka Society member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa, each beat of a drum represents the beat of a heart.

That is why the 45-year-old man has been playing in Native American drum circles since he was a child.

Boom ... boom ... boom.

"My grandfather taught me how to play the drums," Knows The Country said with a laugh. "I was not very good at first. But I got better over time."

Indeed, he is teaching young people the history and significance of the Native American drum circles during classes held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

Boom ... boom ... boom.

"Playing the drums is like medicine," Knows the Country explained. "You feel better after feeling the beat."

Hosting classes like a weekly drum circle is important to Gia Emory, who cofounded the music conservatory at 1309 Pierce St. with her husband, Ron Emory.

"Music is such a big part of the culture of our community," Emory said. "It has the power to bring everyone together, regardless of their race or color of their skin."