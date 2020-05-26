Watch Now: East High School graduates receive their diplomas drive-through style

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Principal Richard Todd and members of the East High School staff hand out diplomas to class of 2020 graduates Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graduates of the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.