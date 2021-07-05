WATCH NOW: East High students make school history at National Speech and Debate Tournament

"Ordinarily, we'd travel to compete in tournaments," Vanderloo said. "Because of the pandemic, most of our contests were done virtually."

This made it difficult for Vanderloo to get into the character of young corporate executive Ross Gardiner, who was found guilty of reckless driving after nearly running over an 86-year-old widower known only as Mr. Green in playwright Jeff Baron's "Visiting Mr. Green."

As a way to serve six months of community service, Gardiner must pay weekly visits to Mr. Green (played by Braunstein), who resented the younger man's presence.

"Normally, you draw a lot of energy from an audience," Vanderloo said. "You get it when they laugh at a funny scene or when they're touched during a dramatic scene."

During a taped, virtual performance, an actor must rely entirely on instinct and ability.

"When your performance is captured only on a split screen on a computer, it becomes like a choreographed dance," Vanderloo said. "I had to know exactly what Max was going to do, so I could respond to it."

The art of performance was nothing new for Vanderloo, who has been acting since the third grade.