WATCH NOW: East High's Gender-Sexuality Alliance creates safe, welcoming place for students

"Some students identify as a 'he' or a 'she,' but what happens when they don't identify as a male or a female?" Fielding asked. "Then, it is OK to use a term like 'them' as opposed to one related to a specific gender."

This is a breakthrough, according to Ruhrer-Johnson.

Citing statistics from the Trevor Project, a national organization devoted to crisis invention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning individuals, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for individuals under the age of 25.

"Somebody who is LGBTQ is almost three times as likely to contemplate suicide," Ruhrer-Johnson said. "Nobody wants to be a part of those stats."

Which is why GSA groups are so important.

"And it isn't just about being gay," Ruhrer-Johnson said. "We talk about grades, friends and activities that have nothing to do sexual identity."

In other words, GSA members are allowed to be like typical high school kids.

"Everybody wants to be accepted for who they are," Eastman said. "Especially in high school."

Both Ruhrer-Johnson are making plans for their senior year in high school as well as prepping for college.