Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday

Metro Sioux City has seen a number of corporate departures in recent decades. In 1998, Gateway moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, 100s of former IBP executives relocated.
The new ALDI is housed in a portion of the former Gordmans storefront at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City. Another new store, the national discount clothier Ross Dress for Less, is also moving into part of the former Gordmans storefront.
Judge Bryan Meismer said when presiding over such cases, he envisions how he'd explain his sentence to a victim's parents. In Rogers' case, he said, he couldn't justify a lighter sentence. "You are a school official, and these are students."
Documents filed in district court in Scott County portray Fritz as unable to manage his finances and other affairs, including his home and other property in Davenport, as he undergoes in-patient rehabilitation.
A judge has vacated a jury verdict in which a Sioux City man was found guilty of offering a 14-year-old girl $600 for sex, ruling there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show the man knew the girl was underage.