WATCH NOW: End of an era: Termination of Cable One email service impacts Sioux Cityans

SIOUX CITY -- Marta Nelson estimates she's spent 30 hours reckoning with the switch between a CableOne email address and a new Gmail account. Her husband, Don, suggested that that's a conservative estimate.
The Nelsons have 900 or so contacts that they provided their new email address to. Then there were the many, many businesses that had their old CableOne email account on file, some of which required a complicated authentication process to verify the new email. And Marta's email files on her Daughters of the American Revolution work had to be stored someplace else, as did all other important emails they didn't want to lose.
"It's been a God-awful experience," Marta Nelson said.
Roughly 20 years ago, the Nelsons signed up for CableOne internet services and got a complimentary email address to boot. At the time, some companies still charged for email service.
CableOne, now doing business as Sparklight, emailed the Nelsons (and thousands of other people) this spring to inform them that their longtime email address was going to be terminated as of June 25. Sparklight email users in Fargo, North Dakota, Texarkana, Texas, and Kirksville, Missouri, will also see their email address expire on that date.
The company has been sending reminder emails and notices with increasing frequency as the end draws near.
"They have been good about warning us," Don Nelson said.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sparklight, which provides internet and cable television services in the Sioux City area and in other states, cited a slump in email users as the reason for the discontinuation. Internet and cable services are not affected.
"Over the past several years, many of our customers have expressed the need for a more robust email offering than what Sparklight currently provides. As a result, the number of customers using Sparklight email has steadily declined -- hence our decision to retire our email service," Sparklight wrote in its email.
"Any emails left on in your Sparklight email account with an @cableone.net; @nwcable.net; or @mycitycable.com email address as of June 25 will be permanently deleted and unrecoverable," the company wrote in boldfaced italics.
A Sparklight spokeswoman provided a statement that echoed the email sent to CableOne email customers. The company is encouraging its email users to switch to Gmail or Outlook. Sparklight has an "email retirement" webpage with additional information on transferring old emails and files to a new email account.
Don Nelson said he wasn't sure what exactly people want from an email service that CableOne couldn't provide, but the bottom line is the same either way.
"They say they're not willing to upgrade their equipment," he said.
CableOne, which had made a name for itself in the cable TV business, began offering internet service and email addresses in Sioux City under the CableOne.net banner in 1998. CableOne.net email addresses were given to internet subscribers as a sort of perk, and those still in service are, in effect, relics hearkening back to the dawn of widespread internet usage.
Several of Sioux City's Cable One email users told similar stories of having to notify their credit card companies or their medical providers or their insurance companies or their subscription services, or all of the above, that their email address was changing. None were especially happy about it.
"It's just a royal pain to have to do this," said Suzan Stewart, an attorney, former chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party and a longtime Cable One email user who has transitioned to Gmail.
Like the Nelsons, Stewart had been using a Cable One email for around 20 years, though she was less pleased with the service overall -- for some reason she was unable to receive email updates on Iowa Supreme Court opinions, but a vast number of unwanted requests for political contributions reached her inbox without fail. (For this reason alone, she said, getting a new email address might not be all bad.)
When Stewart contacted the company to tell them about the issues with her email, the reply was essentially a clipped version of the old aphorism: you get what you pay for.
"Every time you call Cable One they will tell you that they don't charge for email," she said. "But it would be nice if they would have invested something in email."
Dave La Fleur, the head of the Sioux City paranormal investigation agency PARA911, had to change over the organization's former Cable One email to a Gmail account, and sent out an email "blast" to some of his regular contacts to let them know about the new address.
"It kinda sucks that they changed it, that they got rid of it, because so many people have had it and they use it for business stuff -- and now everybody has to scramble and try to figure out how they're going to get all that stuff moved," La Fleur said.
Phil Claeys, the man behind Sioux City's River-Cade and another 20-ish-year user of a Cable One account, had to hire someone to help him preserve his old emails in a new Yahoo account.
"I was truly surprised that they decided to (end the email service), because it just seemed odd," Claeys said. "Everybody that I knew that had it, liked it, myself included."
A large number of Sioux City residents are Cable One/Sparklight customers due to the company's long ties to the community, dating back to the late 1970s, when Sooland Cablecom began providing cable television here.
Cable TV at the time was beginning to supplant traditional analog broadcasts; it was a novelty, and a luxury, to have access to as many as 20 channels, some with programming on 24 hours a day. Paying for TV was also a novelty.
And Sooland Cablecom was the only game in town, with thousands of subscribers. City Hall kept the company on a tight leash in the 1980s, regulating even what rates it could charge. After changes to federal regulations removed the city's authority over cable, city officials occasionally complained that the company's rates were too high or its services too skimpy, though they could do nothing about it.
Sooland Cablecom and its parent company, Cablecom General, were sold to Capital Cities Communications in 1980. Five years later, Capital Cities Communications was acquired by the parent company of the Washington Post and Newsweek magazine. (The publications are now under different ownership.)
The Cable One name was adopted in 1997, around the time when the company was becoming an internet service provider. The publicly traded company rebranded as Sparklight two years ago, though its shares are still traded under the Cable One name.