WATCH NOW: End of an era: Termination of Cable One email service impacts Sioux Cityans

When Stewart contacted the company to tell them about the issues with her email, the reply was essentially a clipped version of the old aphorism: you get what you pay for.

"Every time you call Cable One they will tell you that they don't charge for email," she said. "But it would be nice if they would have invested something in email."

Dave La Fleur, the head of the Sioux City paranormal investigation agency PARA911, had to change over the organization's former Cable One email to a Gmail account, and sent out an email "blast" to some of his regular contacts to let them know about the new address.

"It kinda sucks that they changed it, that they got rid of it, because so many people have had it and they use it for business stuff -- and now everybody has to scramble and try to figure out how they're going to get all that stuff moved," La Fleur said.

Phil Claeys, the man behind Sioux City's River-Cade and another 20-ish-year user of a Cable One account, had to hire someone to help him preserve his old emails in a new Yahoo account.