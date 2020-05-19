WATCH NOW: Ex-COVID-19 patient takes helm at Dunes surgical hospital, donates plasma for study

"A couple days later, they called me and confirmed that I had both forms of the antibodies," McCormick said. "And it was interesting, I spoke to the doctor from the spa, and she said I was the first person that they'd had that actually tested positive for the antibodies."

McCormick realized his blood could be medically useful to other people (in addition to himself). So-called convalescent plasma therapy, in which plasma from a person who has recovered from the virus is infused into someone who is sick, is one of the more-promising COVID-19 treatments under evaluation.

The Mayo Clinic has reported that convalescent plasma "might improve your ability to recover from the disease," though the research on its efficacy is ongoing.

On Monday, McCormick had an appointment at the LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City, to donate his plasma and the antibodies it contains. The plasma, he said, could be enough to treat up to four people.

"I'm really glad to do it, and hoping that I can help some patients in this area," he said.