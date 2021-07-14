WATCH NOW: Ex-Sioux City theater to be turned into real estate office, tap room, restaurant

SIOUX CITY -- A group of local investors announced plans Wednesday to turn the former Riviera theater into office space, a tap room with an arcade, a sushi restaurant and a coffee shop.
A portion of the iconic downtown building also will remain as a small theater.
The developers, which include Jeff and Rachel Carlson of Sioux City, Aaron Jones of Okoboji, James Stapleton of Omaha and Joshua Johnston of Omaha, plan to rebrand the property at 714 Fourth St. as the "RE/MAX City Centre."
The Carlsons and Jones are principals in the RE/MAX Preferred real estate firm, which will move its offices to the renovated space.
"It's going to be a true city center -- you know, the definition of city center is the hub for business commerce, entertainment, socializing, gathering -- we want this to be a destination location, we want people to be drawn downtown," Jeff Carlson, broker/owner of RE/MAX Preferred, said during a ceremony with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.
The center also will be home to the Warp Zone Barcade & Tap Room and the Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse. Another future tenant will be a "daily brunch and coffee" restaurant, though the concept is not yet finalized, according to a RE/MAX news release.
The Warp Zone Arcade and Taproom owner Lindie Stauder won awards at Siouxland’s 2020 Innovation Market and at the 2021 Iowa Venture for her unique concept, described as combining the "social experience of a bar and the excitement and nostalgia" of an arcade, according to the news release.
Binh Vuong and his Ichiban will create a new dining concept that will take the sushi bar concept to a "whole other level," with new ideas and creative twists on menu options that will give patrons a "different take on a traditional Japanese steakhouse," the release said.
A portion of the former Riviera also will be turned into a single-screen movie theater, which Carlson envisions being used for second-run films and for special events.
The developers are also planning to add a second level to the building, which will increase its size from 18,000 to over 25,000 square feet.
"We have a ton of concepts already going in, we have room to grow," Carlson said. "I would say that we foresee some really cool concepts going in that second floor."
The Riviera, 714 Fourth St., opened as a first-run theater in 1971. It closed down in the 1990s, as more moviegoers were drawn to the multiplex at the Southern Hills Mall. For a brief time, the Riviera became a nightclub.
In 2004, it reopened as a second-run theater, offering inexpensive tickets and concessions. It closed in 2016. The building's most recent tenant was another nightclub.
Carlson said the developers have big plans for the purple-and-tan, brick-and-concrete exterior and the marquee. The all-caps "Riviera" letters facing Fourth Street will probably not be a part of the building's future, he said.
"We're going to design a really epic façade here, while embracing the theater marquee," Carlson said.
The developers closed on the sale of the building recently, though behind-the-scenes work had been ongoing for months, he said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Wednesday, though the price will eventually become public record.
Carlson said the developers will "break ground" (figuratively speaking) on the project in the next few weeks. The new center should be open next spring or possibly summer.