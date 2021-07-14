WATCH NOW: Ex-Sioux City theater to be turned into real estate office, tap room, restaurant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Binh Vuong and his Ichiban will create a new dining concept that will take the sushi bar concept to a "whole other level," with new ideas and creative twists on menu options that will give patrons a "different take on a traditional Japanese steakhouse," the release said.

A portion of the former Riviera also will be turned into a single-screen movie theater, which Carlson envisions being used for second-run films and for special events.

The developers are also planning to add a second level to the building, which will increase its size from 18,000 to over 25,000 square feet.

"We have a ton of concepts already going in, we have room to grow," Carlson said. "I would say that we foresee some really cool concepts going in that second floor."

The Riviera, 714 Fourth St., opened as a first-run theater in 1971. It closed down in the 1990s, as more moviegoers were drawn to the multiplex at the Southern Hills Mall. For a brief time, the Riviera became a nightclub.

In 2004, it reopened as a second-run theater, offering inexpensive tickets and concessions. It closed in 2016. The building's most recent tenant was another nightclub.