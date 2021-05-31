WATCH NOW: Fallen service members honored during Plymouth County Memorial Day ceremony

LE MARS, Iowa -- Speaking from the north steps of the Plymouth County Courthouse, Dan Plueger said Monday morning that the heroes wars produce are "the best of America."
The commander of American Legion Wasmer Post 241 made the statement in front of hundreds of people who stood or sat in lawn chairs among a sea of American flags during a Memorial Day ceremony held to honor the sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members.
"We can wear the poppy. We can place flags and wreaths at their graves. We can donate to charities that provide for their families; and we can look at their surviving brothers and sisters in arms and say, 'Thank you for your service,'" Plueger told those gathered, as 1,382 flags, each one representing a deceased service member with ties to Plymouth County, blew in the breeze under sunny skies.
Pat Beitelspacher, of Le Mars, said it's a family tradition for her to attend the ceremony, which honors three of her uncles and a grandfather.
"I just think it's a nice tribute to all these service members who have served us. It's the least we can do," she said. "It's just a nice quiet time to remember. Today couldn't be any more beautiful."
Last year, the ceremony, which features wreath laying and the playing of taps, was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Jim Rolfes, a Wasmer Post member, said they still put out the flags, which cover the grounds around the courthouse. Forty-six new flags were dedicated on Monday.
"I think it's very important that we set aside one day out of the year to recognize these people who have given more than other people have. There's a lot of names on those flags that are very near and dear to me," said Rolfes, who read his poem "Come Visit My Grave" during the ceremony. The poem was written from the perspective of a solider who died.
Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff said the service members honored possessed courage, pride and determination, among other fundamental qualities.
"Millions of Americans have fought and died on battlefields here and abroad to defend our freedom and the way life is in our country. They are ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times," he said.