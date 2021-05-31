WATCH NOW: Fallen service members honored during Plymouth County Memorial Day ceremony

LE MARS, Iowa -- Speaking from the north steps of the Plymouth County Courthouse, Dan Plueger said Monday morning that the heroes wars produce are "the best of America."

The commander of American Legion Wasmer Post 241 made the statement in front of hundreds of people who stood or sat in lawn chairs among a sea of American flags during a Memorial Day ceremony held to honor the sacrifices of fallen U.S. service members.

"We can wear the poppy. We can place flags and wreaths at their graves. We can donate to charities that provide for their families; and we can look at their surviving brothers and sisters in arms and say, 'Thank you for your service,'" Plueger told those gathered, as 1,382 flags, each one representing a deceased service member with ties to Plymouth County, blew in the breeze under sunny skies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Beitelspacher, of Le Mars, said it's a family tradition for her to attend the ceremony, which honors three of her uncles and a grandfather.

"I just think it's a nice tribute to all these service members who have served us. It's the least we can do," she said. "It's just a nice quiet time to remember. Today couldn't be any more beautiful."