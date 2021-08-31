WATCH NOW: Family-owned upholstery business thriving in Sioux City with help of high-tech cutter

Today, Sarah's Stitches has five employees, who work out of a two-car garage behind the Taylors' Morningside home. They upholster barstools, booth seats and chairs for casinos, restaurants, bars, hospitals and more.

"In '99, we did Castle On the Hill's auditorium. We re-did everything in there," Jack said. "We tore all the seats apart, re-stained the backs repainted the metal bases and reupholstered the seats. There was a little over eleven hundred seats there."

Before the pandemic, Jack said many restaurant chains would throw out most of their booths during a remodel and purchase new ones. Now, he said the trend is to re-upholster restaurant furniture in a bid to save money.

"We're doing Applebee's in the whole state of Iowa, right now. When we're done with that, we're moving to Nebraska, and we'll do all of Nebraska," he said. "When we're done with that, we'll go to Missouri and, then, over to Kansas."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jack said about 177 Applebee's restaurants are located in those four states. He said Sarah's Stitches has already completed 14 Applebee's, which took roughly three months.

"When we go do a restaurant, we leave on a Sunday, and we're usually back by either Tuesday night or Wednesday. Then, that restaurant will be completely done," he said.