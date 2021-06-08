WATCH NOW: Fire at Sioux City Foundry quickly extinguished Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at Sioux City Foundry Tuesday morning.

A call was received at 8:34 a.m. at the site, 2107 Seventh St. When firefighters responded to the scene there was light smoke coming from overhead doors and the fire was located in a piece of machinery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes of the alarm, deputy fire marshal Ryan Collins said. There was no structural damage and no injuries.

Because the Foundry is an industrial environment, firefighters have unique problems that must be addressed, Collins said. They must work with the building maintenance to isolate power to the specific area of the building or determine if specialized equipment is needed to access the area.

For this particular fire, extra hose line had to be added to reach the fire due to the sheer size of the building.

Collins said clearing the smoke from the building took the longest, but with their equipment and the Foundry’s equipment, workers were able to return to work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0