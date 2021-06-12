WATCH NOW: Gary Brown: 'I've had the best career anybody could hope for'

As the years passed, the department underwent many changes, some that resulted in more lives saved.

“We’re doing things today that we couldn’t even image 41 years ago,” he said.

From the first moment a person calls 911, the system has completely changed. Before cell phones, the Internet and GPS, there was no way for operators to pinpoint a person’s location.

“The instructions went something like ‘go to Joe’s barn, where Joe’s barn used to be or where Joe’s going to build that barn, and then go north two miles and then east two miles, and we’re the second place on the right,’” he said.

The medicine, the on-site treatment, diagnostic skills and overall involvement from the medical community are changes he couldn’t have imagined and there are more people surviving because of it.

One of the most important factors in saving lives is the approach to patient care.

“We see people survive all of the time because of the system,” he said. Everyone involved - from the 911 operators to the medical specialists - work together to ensure the best outcome for the patients. EMS is not an island in patient care, he said.

'BIG SHOES TO FILL'