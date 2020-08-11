WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at COVID-19 press conference

Watch the Iowa governor's coronavirus press briefing.
August 11, 2020
August 6, 2020
August 4, 2020
June 18, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 4, 2020
June 2, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 21, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 15, 2020
Here are past briefings.
May 14, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 7, 2020
May 5, 2020
May 4, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.