WATCH NOW: Heelan graduates remember Keaton Chicoine: 'You couldn't help but laugh at what he said'

"You couldn't help but laugh at what he said, even if it was pretty inappropriate," Topf said.

The Rev. Shane Deman mentioned Chicoine in his opening prayer. "Our prayers and sympathies are with his family members and his friends," Deman said.

In her address, Heelan valedictorian Foster Johnson remembered Chicoine as "funny, relaxed and easy to talk to," while salutatorian Elizabeth Meyer described him as "a friend who was loved by all."

Saturday's ceremony was delayed considerably by the coronavirus pandemic; it was the first time Heelan had held its commencement exercises outdoors since 1969. Hundreds of family members were in attendance.

Like other schools, Heelan's decision to hold the ceremony outside was preceded by many weeks of uncertainty -- there was no guarantee an in-person commencement would take place at all.

The seniors' last two months of classroom time were abruptly terminated this spring, and significant events and rites of passage were called off because of the virus. Many didn't see much of their friends much during that time.

"We've stayed home through a lot of milestones," Johnson said in her address.