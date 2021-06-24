WATCH NOW: Highland Park replat expected to take 12 to 18 months

SIOUX CITY -- During the 17 years that Don Kritzer has lived on Burton Street, which is located in the Highland Park area on Sioux City's west side, he has looked into extending his garage and installing a retaining wall to prevent further soil erosion.
Neither of those projects has come to fruition, because, a few years ago, Kritzer learned that city property actually starts on what he thought was part of his lot.
"If they decided that they wanted to put a street in here, they would take a good probably 15 to 20 foot off of my yard up there," Kritzer said on a sweltering Thursday afternoon while taking a break from mowing grass.
Numerous single-family homes in Highland Park, the area directly north and east of Woodbury Heights, are not on the land that property owners actually possess. And, existing city streets are not in city public right of way.
The Sioux City Council is finally doing something to clear up the boundary issues that exist in one of the city's oldest subdivisions. On May 10, the council awarded a $95,000 service provider agreement to Kirkham Michael, Inc., a Lincoln, Nebraska, engineering firm, for the replat of Highland Park. The original plat was approved in 1889.
"We had a lot of property owners who constructed residential properties, garages, sheds, fences. Even the city installed the street systems not consistent with the original plat. It's never been resolved to this date," said Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager. "We've been contacted by numerous property owners in the area for assistance to resolve this. Council has also received a lot of concerns from property owners asking for the city's assistance to help with this replat."
As individuals began building in Highland Park and the city started installing the street network, Hanson said the original plat was "essentially ignored." Hanson said more than 76 acres of ground, 75 parcels and between 50 and 55 individual property owners have been affected.
"Anytime a property owner wishes to sell their property or refinance their property or to obtain a construction loan to improve their property, there's an issue with a title opinion, because, a lot of times, the house is not sitting on the property that the abstract belongs with the homeowner," Hanson explained. "There's a lot of discrepancies out there, so banks and new home buyers get very leery when you try to buy a house and legally it's not even on the property where it should be."
A few weeks ago, Ed Olson saw a surveyor working on W. 19th and Burton streets. Olson asked the man for a copy of his map, but he said the man didn't have an extra one that he could share with him.
"I have no idea how it's going to affect me," said Olson, who lives on W. 19th Street. "Is it going to put me out in the middle of the street or are they going to move my sidewalk this way or something like that? I have no idea."
Hanson said the city will vacate the old subdivision plat and either do an auditor's plat or a replat. He said the project is expected to take 12 to 18 months and that public meetings are being held with Highland Park residents. The first took place on June 2.
"Depending on what they find out there for the title work we have to complete, a portion of it may be done with an auditor’s plat, working with the county auditor’s office. And then, you may have a portion accomplished with just a replat and have all the property owners sign the new final plat, so we have a couple options," Hanson said. "It all depends on the property owners’ willingness to work with us and be able to set new property boundaries for those structures that are existing in that area."