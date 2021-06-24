WATCH NOW: Highland Park replat expected to take 12 to 18 months

As individuals began building in Highland Park and the city started installing the street network, Hanson said the original plat was "essentially ignored." Hanson said more than 76 acres of ground, 75 parcels and between 50 and 55 individual property owners have been affected.

"Anytime a property owner wishes to sell their property or refinance their property or to obtain a construction loan to improve their property, there's an issue with a title opinion, because, a lot of times, the house is not sitting on the property that the abstract belongs with the homeowner," Hanson explained. "There's a lot of discrepancies out there, so banks and new home buyers get very leery when you try to buy a house and legally it's not even on the property where it should be."

A few weeks ago, Ed Olson saw a surveyor working on W. 19th and Burton streets. Olson asked the man for a copy of his map, but he said the man didn't have an extra one that he could share with him.

"I have no idea how it's going to affect me," said Olson, who lives on W. 19th Street. "Is it going to put me out in the middle of the street or are they going to move my sidewalk this way or something like that? I have no idea."