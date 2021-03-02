WATCH NOW: Holstein, Iowa friends to appear on 'Shark Tank' with alcohol-friendly overalls

"All our profits that we make on sales go right back into the company, buying more inventory, coming up with new product designs, all the costs that go with shipping and inventory, running an online store," Lamp said.

They're about to release a new product, a type of suspenders called "Muff-spenders," which have a couple of insulated beer-pockets, a bottle-opener and a magnetic beer koozie. The suspenders are sold at a lower price point than the flagship product.

"We are already taking sales for those on our website," Lamp said.

Filming of their Shark Tank appearance actually took place last summer; Lamp and Nees were holed up in a hotel room for 10 days in a precautionary quarantine before they took the stage. While they were stuck in their room, they finessed their pitch and "watched every Shark Tank episode we could to prepare," Lamp said.

Due to contractual obligations, they were not able to divulge the outcome of their appearance before the show airs at 7 p.m. Friday on ABC. Lamp said he was surprised by how much of each Shark Tank pitch ends up on the cutting room floor -- a two-hour pitch can become 10 minutes in post-production.