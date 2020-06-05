WATCH NOW: Hundreds march from Cook Park to police headquarters Friday; petition seeks police body cams

A pro-body cams petition circulating at Sioux City's protests has garnered an estimated 2,500 signatures to date. Jasmine Preston of Sioux City, who began the petition early this week, said the goal is to reach 20,000 signatures by the end of June.

"I would like to have Sioux City be caught up with the rest of the area for body cams," Preston said Friday. She added that the petition drive has taken donations to help the city defray the cost of body cameras.

As recently as January, Mayor Bob Scott chastised police officials for their delays in getting cameras on their officers: "For eight of these budget years, you guys have said, 'We're real close. We've gotta get the storage down. We want to make sure we have the right vendor,' I understand all that, but after eight years, it's pretty indicative that you don't really want the cameras."

Speaking to the demonstrators Friday, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller reiterated his support for the petition and for body camera technology, which is generally seen as a means of holding officers accountable after incidents of possible misconduct.

"We all signed, to help us get body cameras, to show transparency, to get the things that we want, to show you that there's nothing to hide in law enforcement," Mueller said.