WATCH NOW: Hundreds march from Cook Park to police headquarters Friday; petition seeks police body cams

SIOUX CITY -- Hundreds of demonstrators marched Friday afternoon from Sioux City's Cook Park to the Sioux City Police headquarters building and back again in support of racial unity, and a petition seeking body cameras for the Sioux City Police Department is seeking thousands of signatures.
It was the second day of an organized, peaceful protest event in Sioux City related to the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations on both Thursday and Friday featured input from law enforcement and were organized largely by the same groups. Separate nighttime protests in Sioux City this week have also remained largely peaceful.
Organizers seemed to encourage a diplomatic messaging style -- deliberate racial antagonism and violence were expressly forbidden at Friday's event.
Marchers on Friday carried signs with messages like "End racist terror," "Keep the peace reform the police," "Diversify Siouxland" and "Hands up don't shoot." En route to the police station they chanted phrases including "Silence is compliance," "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter." Vehicles honked as they drove past.
The activists have taken the opportunity to press the Sioux City Police Department to adopt body cameras, a practice increasingly common in other departments, which has yet to take hold in Sioux City. Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies began wearing body cameras seven years ago.
A pro-body cams petition circulating at Sioux City's protests has garnered an estimated 2,500 signatures to date. Jasmine Preston of Sioux City, who began the petition early this week, said the goal is to reach 20,000 signatures by the end of June.
"I would like to have Sioux City be caught up with the rest of the area for body cams," Preston said Friday. She added that the petition drive has taken donations to help the city defray the cost of body cameras.
As recently as January, Mayor Bob Scott chastised police officials for their delays in getting cameras on their officers: "For eight of these budget years, you guys have said, 'We're real close. We've gotta get the storage down. We want to make sure we have the right vendor,' I understand all that, but after eight years, it's pretty indicative that you don't really want the cameras."
Speaking to the demonstrators Friday, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller reiterated his support for the petition and for body camera technology, which is generally seen as a means of holding officers accountable after incidents of possible misconduct.
"We all signed, to help us get body cameras, to show transparency, to get the things that we want, to show you that there's nothing to hide in law enforcement," Mueller said.
Clifton Coleman of Sioux City, who also goes by the name of Cliff J., spoke Friday of "two plagues" -- the race relations and policing problem and the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has wreaked havoc on African-American communities, with African-Americans being hospitalized and dying at higher rates than whites.
"We're in the midst of a pandemic and in the midst of racism. We have COVID-19, and racism 2020. But I'm going to tell you something, we're still in a good place," Coleman told the crowd.
"We're still in a good place. We're in a good place because love still (is) alive. We're in a good place because hope is still alive," he added. "We're still in a good place even though we have fallen down, but as long as you can look up, you can get up. And when you get up, you can be able to push forward for change."
Dr. Paula Bennett, a Sioux City physician who is black, said she feels the state of race relations in Sioux City is "better than a lot of places"; she recalled only one negative policing experience, in which someone called the police on her teenage son while he was sitting in a car near Grandview Park.
"Besides that, I really think Sioux City's a fair place," Bennett said.
