WATCH NOW: Irving Jensen, longtime Sioux City businessman and philanthropist, dies at 88

SIOUX CITY -- Local leaders remembered Irving F. Jensen Thursday as someone who loved history, his community and combining his two passions.
Jensen, a longtime businessman and philanthropist, died Wednesday night at age 88, surrounded by his family.
"Irving always wanted to make the community a better place to live," Mayor Bob Scott said. "This was something that mattered to him."
Jensen contributed to a long list of local civic, charitable and educational endeavors during his storied career.
In a 2014 interview, he told the Journal "we learn by our history. If we don't pay attention, we will fail."
A Sioux City native who graduated from Central High School, Jensen attended Yale University, where he graduated in 1954 with a degree in industrial engineering. Following graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force for two years and went into the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a captain in 1968.
"When Irving went to Yale, he could've gone to live and work anywhere in the world," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said. "Instead, he returned to his hometown because that's where his family was from, and he had a genuine love for this community."
Jensen returned home to join a Sioux City-based construction business started by his grandfather, C.M. Jensen, in 1896. The Irving F. Jensen Co., a general construction contractor that built bridges, highways, airport runways, culverts and apartment complexes, was sold to Bismark, N.D.-based Knife River Corp. in 2005.
In retirement, Jensen remained active in community involvement.
Scott said Jensen was just as methodical in his philanthropy as he was in business.
"No matter what he was doing, Irving always brought a list," Scott said with a laugh. "We may not see eye-to-eye with everything on his list but Irving came well prepared."
"Yeah, I know all about Irving's lists," Dave Bernstein said, smiling. "I received many of Irving's lists."
Bernstein, an officer and co-owner of State Steel Supply Co. and co-founder of Saturday in the Park, worked with Jensen on the preservation project to save Sioux City's historic Orpheum Theatre nearly 20 years ago. The two men continued to serve together as part of the the theater's board of directors.
"Irving loved antiques and he loved restoring something while making it seem new again," Bernstein said.
That was true of the 1918 Mack fire truck that Jensen presented to the Sioux City Public Museum on permanent loan. It was also true of the Orpheum, which began life as a vaudeville and movie palace in 1927, before going dark as a bargain movie theater 65 years later.
"The Orpheum was the ultimate antique and Irving considered it to be the ultimate antique restoration," Bernstein explained. "It was something the entire community could be proud of and something that everyone could enjoy."
So, what type of entertainment did Jensen enjoy? According to Bernstein, the Sioux City Symphony and, surprisingly, singer-songwriter Jewel.
"I was supposed to have dinner with Jewel when she played the Orpheum," Bernstein said. "I was called away but Irving took my place. He enjoyed Jewel's company and loved her show even when if he couldn't remember her name."
Shortly after he died Wednesday night, the Orpheum's marquee was illuminated with Jensen's name and the years he was born and died.
As he was in all other aspects, Jensen was driven by details.
"Irving needed to know the ticket sales and the concession sales of every big act that played the Orpheum," Bernstein said. "He'd ask 'Did we scrub?' That was his way of asking did we make money?"
But if Jensen ever saw an imperfection at the Orpheum, he'd tag it with blue duct tape.
"If there was a stain on the carpet or a scratch on the wall, Irving would spot it, drop some tape over it, and tell the building crew all about it," Bernstein said. "Irving knew a 90-something year-old building would never be perfect. He simply wanted it to be as close to perfect as possible."
Morningside College President Dr. John Reynders could definitely relate to that.
"Yes, Irv would pull out his duct tape when he saw something wrong at Morningside as well," he noted with a chuckle. "More than that, Irv once saw some weeds growing on campus, proceeded to pull up the weeds, and brought it to my office personally."
Nevertheless, Jensen remained a dear friend of Reynders, in addition to being a member of Morningside's board of directors for more than 20 years.
Jensen was also generous with his support of the college. In 2006, Morningside's Elizabeth and Irving Jensen Softball Complex was named after his parents. In August 2019, the Irving F. and Carolyn B. Jensen Press Box at Elwood Olsen Stadium was named in honor of Jensen and his wife.
"Education was so important to Irving," Reynders said. "It was something he truly valued."
Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman can vouch for that.
For more than 15 years, Jensen helped pay the way for eight to 12 teachers to attend the Teachers Institute in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.
"It wasn't just Sioux City District history teachers who got extra training," Gausman said. "Irving extended that offer to history teachers in surrounding areas as well."
Gausman said Jensen's reasoning was sound.
"Irving said, other than the Native community, we are a nation of immigrants," Gausman said. "If we don't teach history well, we won't be good citizens. That means the nation couldn't go forward."
"Irving was always looking towards the future," Gausman added. "We lost a giant in the community with his passing."
Reynders said he also lost a cherished friend.
"Irving made everyone feel special," he said. "Irving was a charitable man and a good man."
Bernstein remembered plenty of discussion with Jensen that began with Orpheum-related business and ended in a very different place.
"I had so many wonderful conversations with Irving over the past few decades," he said. "Irving really was a classic gentleman."
