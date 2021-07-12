WATCH NOW: Kids learn a little Lewis & Clark journal history

SIOUX CITY -- Kids are learning a little history of the Lewis & Clark expedition in fun and creative ways.
Throughout the Betty Strong Encounter Center, kids were having a blast Wednesday learning how to use berry ink and write with a quill.
This summer, kids have been learning about the expedition and Sioux City's history through a series of crafty hands-on activities.
The latest was "Grab Your Quill," a program on Wednesday where kids learned that journal writing was a daily routine for Lewis & Clark during the expedition as they heard about some of the tales recorded in the captains' notes.
Then things got a little messy, as the kids then learned how to make their own ink out of berries. They had to squish the berries with a spoon into a bowl, then use it to be creative and write their own story or draw a picture on parchment paper.
And while demonstrating how to make berry ink to the kids, education coordinator Sara Olson explained to them that whenever Lewis & Clark ran out of ink, they would have to find and use natural ink from the environment.
Berries were a good natural ink because they provided deep colors to dip the quill in.
"This is a really good way for the kids to have a feel for what it would be like to be on a journey with a quill and ink," Olson said. "And to have to try and take notes of everything you saw without a modern pen or pencil."
Starting in late June, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center have been doing free Exploration Wednesdays for kids, a hands-on learning series at 9:30 and 11 a.m. every week.
Every Wednesday starting at 9:30 is the "Campfire Stories" program, which is recommended for kids ages 2-7. Then at 11 is "Junior Explorers," which is recommended for kids ages 8-12.
The programs cover different topics about the Lewis & Clark expedition and the history of Sioux City. Olsen said the public response has been unbelievable, with the "Junior Explorers" averaging about 10 kids per event.
"We've had a really good turnout this summer," she said. "I think they are just excited to be out and about."
Olson added that local and non-local kids visit the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center throughout the summer to have fun, learn a little and make some long-lasting memories.
"We love it," Olson said. "We love having them here and love having new people coming in every day."
Exploration Wednesdays will continue through the end of July. No reservations are needed.