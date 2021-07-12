WATCH NOW: Kids learn a little Lewis & Clark journal history

SIOUX CITY -- Kids are learning a little history of the Lewis & Clark expedition in fun and creative ways.

Throughout the Betty Strong Encounter Center, kids were having a blast Wednesday learning how to use berry ink and write with a quill.

This summer, kids have been learning about the expedition and Sioux City's history through a series of crafty hands-on activities.

The latest was "Grab Your Quill," a program on Wednesday where kids learned that journal writing was a daily routine for Lewis & Clark during the expedition as they heard about some of the tales recorded in the captains' notes.

Then things got a little messy, as the kids then learned how to make their own ink out of berries. They had to squish the berries with a spoon into a bowl, then use it to be creative and write their own story or draw a picture on parchment paper.

And while demonstrating how to make berry ink to the kids, education coordinator Sara Olson explained to them that whenever Lewis & Clark ran out of ink, they would have to find and use natural ink from the environment.

Berries were a good natural ink because they provided deep colors to dip the quill in.