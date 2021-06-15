WATCH NOW: Kids learn about world cuisine in unique summer camp

SIOUX CITY -- Lydia Peterson had one word to describe the way baking made her feel.
"Mesmerizing," the unusually-verbose 10-year-old from Lawton explained. "Baking is mesmerizing for me."
Lydia was one of the students participating in a two-day "Cooking Around the World" class, held, June 7-8, at Iowa State University Extension & Outreach.
Instructor Alesha Roll said the class was conceived to give kids, grades 4 - 8, basic cooking skills and dietary information.
"Kids have a curiosity about the food that they eat," she explained. "If you teach them that good food made with healthy ingredients can be delicious, it will empower them in their futures."
On Roll's classroom menu were several Asian-inspired dishes, including a pineapple custard that was common in the Southeast Asian country of Cambodia.
"I usually don't like pineapple," Evelyn Edlund, a 10-year-old from Sergeant Bluff, as students took turns scooping the mixture in muffin tins, said. "But this smells amazing."
However, the Cambodian Pineapple Custard (aka Num Creme Ma-Nor) took more than an hour to bake.
Less time-consuming was Roll's recipe for an Asian Stir-Fry, which can be made with or without meat.
"Alesha has been letting us try different kinds of vegetables like parsnips," Lydia said. "A parsnip tastes like a cross between a carrot and a potato but it has some sweetness to it."
Though Roll's stir-fry didn't call for parsnips, it certainly had plenty of peppers, carrots, broccoli and onions, which were expertly cut by 10-year-old Leo Wheelock of Sioux City.
"Leo, do you know why cutting onions make us cry?" Roll asked. "It's because onions produce a chemical irritant that stimulates the eyes to release tears."
"Look, no tears," Leo said, after slicing and dicing a whole head of onion. "I didn't cry at all."
Well, the face mask that Leo and the other amateur "MasterChefs" wore probably helped a bit.
Still, Roll is convinced that cooking camps are fun as well as educational.
"In addition to making food, they're learning math, science and, even, a bit of world history," she said.