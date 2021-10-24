WATCH NOW: Land deals put North Sioux in play for major development

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- In recent years, North Sioux City has had to pass on certain commercial and industrial development projects.

With the city's Flynn Business Park near capacity, there just weren't available parcels of land big enough for some of the companies interested in locating here.

That shouldn't be a problem much longer.

North Sioux City leaders hope to embark as early as next spring on what they're calling a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop hundreds of acres of vacant land on the South Dakota city's north side. Plans include industrial and commercial development, some much-needed affordable housing and relocation of a flood-protection levee.

Not one shovel of dirt has been turned yet, but all those available acres already are attracting potential developers.

"I have my first site visit coming up this week," North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation executive director Andrew Nilges said Thursday. "It's clear that there's good interest."

The North Sioux City Council last month approved two agreements to buy approximately 439 acres of land from Graham Aviation, which operates the private Graham Airport, for more than $13 million.

The sale will facilitate Graham Aviation owner Stephen F. Jones' plans to expand the airport and put even more land in the area on the development table. His Graham Airpark Development master plan includes construction of commercial and residential properties with runway access on airport-owned land.

"The city has some great plans, and we have some great plans, and together we're going to be very successful," Jones said.

It was a collaboration that happened almost by chance, city administrator Eric Christensen said.

As Christensen tells it, when he arrived in North Sioux City in June 2020, he was informed that Jones was looking to expand. Christensen contacted Jones to see how the city could assist. Discussions evolved into an agreement in which the city will buy land to the east and west of the airport that Jones himself had been planning to develop.

"We made an offer to buy it because we had the ability," Christensen said. "It became obvious this was something we could get involved with."

It also was perfect timing. Nilges said the city has just 7 acres of available land, plus another privately owned 8 acres, left in the Flynn Business Park, not enough for some of the developers inquiring about North Sioux City.

"There's been plenty of projects that have come along that we haven't been able to throw our hat in the ring," Nilges said.

Almost overnight, the city has an abundance of available land.

"It's the perfect opportunity," Nilges said. "We were looking for land, and the airport was looking for an opportunity to grow. It's not often you have something like that come together so nicely.

"We had a common goal to see North Sioux City grow in the right way."

Site surveying has begun, and Nilges said engineering work such as soil sampling could be done yet this fall. If financing falls into place, the city would begin installing utilities and infrastructure on the first 94-acre tract in the spring.

The city also will seek U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permission to remove three miles of flood levee running through the property and rebuild it closer to the Big Sioux River. Cost estimates have not been developed yet, Christensen said, but the city will pursue financing and funding for the levee relocation. The land to be developed lies between the levee and the river, but Christensen said it's accessible and the levee's current location will not hinder development.

"It won't stop us from what we're going to develop," Christensen said.

The purchases represent two development phases:

-- In the first phase, the city expects to close on the 94 acres north of Waters Road and Flynn Business Park by the end of the year. The purchase price is $3 million. Like the Flynn Park, the tract is near South Dakota Highway 105, Interstate 29 and rail access.

Nilges said the city has applied to the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development for $15 million in aid, which could be in the form of grants and/or loans, to help with land acquisition and infrastructure costs. The state's decision on the application is expected in early November.

Christensen said a city budget surplus would allow for easy repayment of loans, and reserves in the city's water and sewer funds also could help pay for the extension of utilities to the site.

-- The second purchase, expected to close in January 2023, includes approximately 345 acres for approximately $10.35 million, totals that will be finalized once surveys are completed. A portion of the land is located west and northwest of the 94-acre site. The rest stretches east and northeast of the airport to the Big Sioux River.

The land will be phase two of the development, and there are no immediate plans for extending infrastructure to that area unless a buyer shows interest in it, Christensen said.

Approximately 125 acres are planned for housing, which will be developed separately from the industrial property and built to the west and northwest of the 94-acre site. Nilges said a housing study currently is identifying the city's most pressing needs. Results are expected in early 2022, he said, at which time the city can begin developing a housing master plan to build affordable housing, which currently is in short supply. It's hoped that by the time the city closes on the property, plans will be in place to begin housing construction in 2023.

Nilges said the city is not limiting the types of businesses that might locate at either site. With the amount of land soon available, North Sioux City could accommodate projects of just about any size.

"It can attract a significant user or industry, or it could be a number of medium or smaller users," Nilges said.

Jones' Graham Airpark Development, separate from the city's, would transform the airport into an executive airport, Jones said. Plans call for the expansion and enlargement of the runway, making it large enough to handle "sizeable corporate aircraft" in addition to the current general aviation and smaller aircraft at the airport, which dates back to 1916, was the second airport in South Dakota and the first with a paved runway.

A master plan posted on the project's website, fly7k7.com, shows new hangars and taxiways and lengthening of the 5,300-foot runway to up to 8,690 feet. The plans include 31 commercial hangar lots east of the runway providing businesses with an airplane hangar and runway access. Other commercial lots without runway access are planned to the east of the airport.

Also in the plans are 24 residential airpark lots southwest of the runway that will have private hangars from which owners can taxi to the runway. No such property currently exists in the Sioux City metro, said Jones, who manages the airport.

"We've had a lot of interest in it," he said of the runway-accessible property. "A lot of folks asked me about it."

The master plan also shows residential development east of I-29 and adjacent to the city's planned housing development, plus another housing development north of the Dakota Valley schools to the west of I-29.

Jones, who also is general manager of Claussen Group, a property management company, said he was not ready to divulge the cost of the project, and it's too soon to say when construction could start. He said he plans to collaborate with the city on its development efforts.

"We're going to work in unison and be good stewards of the community," Jones said. "The airfield's goal is to help the community grow."

Rather than considering the planned airpark expansion a competing development, Nilges said it complements the city's plans. Commercial and residential development, on city-owned land or private property, benefits the whole city.

"Overall, we want to see development in our community, whether it's on the airport development site or on the city's development site," Nilges said.

Christensen said the two developments -- hundreds of acres with the potential for several new businesses and dozens of homes -- are the kind of opportunity that rarely comes along.

"It's a project that's probably going to define the city for the next 20 years," he said. "We really think this is a game-changer for us."

